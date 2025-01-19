Andy Reid Makes Special NFL History in Chiefs' Playoff Victory Over Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs' 23-14 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday night was a special one at Arrowhead Stadium, earning them a spot in the AFC championship game for a seventh consecutive year.
The victory was also special for head coach Andy Reid—who earned the 300th win of his coaching career. The 66-year-old is the fourth coach in NFL history to notch 300 wins, joining:
- Don Shula (347)
- Bill Belichick (333)
- George Halas (324)
"I know that means a lot to him," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of Reid's achievement after the contest. "300 wins in crazy. I think he's trying to get to 302 at the end of this year."
Two more wins, of course, would make Kansas City Super Bowl champions for a third consecutive season. They'd be the first to do so in NFL history.
For now, they wait to see who comes out victorious in Sunday's matchup between the Bills and the Ravens in Buffalo. The Chiefs host the winner at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday in the AFC championship game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. EST.