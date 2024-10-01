NFL Fans Roasted Titans' Will Levis for Another Awful Interception During 'MNF'
Will Levis's second NFL season has been far from mistake-free. The Tennessee Titans quarterback has thrown some egregious interceptions throughout the first few weeks of the 2024 campaign.
He made another unfortunate mistake early into the Titans' primetime clash against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, throwing his sixth pick of the year during the first quarter.
Levis tried to throw a short pass to DeAndre Hopkins, apparently failing to see Dolphins linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah standing in between them. Ogbah almost dropped the easy pick but was able to secure the football in between his legs, unfortunately for Levis and Tennessee.
After the interception, the broadcast caught Levis appearing to admit that he failed to see Ogbah on the pass attempt. NFL fans on social media were quick to roast the quarterback for another meme-worthy interception, which marked his ninth turnover of the season.