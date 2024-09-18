Will Levis Responds to Viral Clip of Titans Coach Yelling at Him for Horrid Mistake
CBS cameras caught Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan yelling at Will Levis when the young quarterback turned the ball over during Sunday's 24–17 loss to the New York Jets.
When reflecting on the "dumb" play, as Callahan later called it, Levis said he understands where the frustration was coming from. It didn't impact him emotionally in the long run.
“He told us straight off, he’s not a yeller and screamer, but he can be and there’s certain situations that allow for that, and that definitely was one of those situations,” Levis said. “I didn’t bat an eye at it. I took the coaching. I was yelling at myself in my head the same way he was yelling at me.
"I know it’s an emotional response that we all have after things like that. We were right back to it, and he had confidence in me on the next play taking that shot. That was cool to feel, coming back on the field after that turnover, even though we had another one after that. I don’t have any problem with how he handled himself.”
The moment didn't seem to bother Levis even though Callahan was "really irritated" at what ensued on the field. It was the second week in a row in which Levis initiated a costly turnover. In Week 1, an interception gave the Chicago Bears the lead, and eventually the win, after being down 17–3 early in the game.
Levis will have a chance to redeem himself on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers as the Titans look to capture their first win of the season.