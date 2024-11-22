NFL Films Grants Jameis Winston's Wish With Cinematic Angle of Snowy Touchdown Run
After leading the Cleveland Browns through inclement weather to a 24–19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, quarterback Jameis Winston told the media what was going through his head as the snowfall started to get heavier at the start of the fourth quarter.
"This is really an NFL Films moment!" said the signal caller, who finished the contest 18 of 27 passing for 219 yards and an interception. "The snow starts pouring down, it starts getting—like my feet start getting heavy because I'm squishing through the snow. Man, it was so good, and it was so great to end up getting a win."
Cleveland's first fourth-quarter drive ended with a spectacular, lead-increasing, fourth-down touchdown run by Winston that saw him leap over cornerback Cameron Sutton for the score. And guess what? The quarterback got his wish.
NFL Films was able to capture this electric end-zone angle of the score, and posted it to its X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday. Take a look:
Now it really is an NFL Films moment.