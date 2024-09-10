NFL Films Got the Best View of T.J. Watts’s Game-Ending Sack vs. Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their 2024 season by getting a hard-fought 18-10 victory over Kirk Cousins and the Falcons this past Sunday in Atlanta. Justin Fields got the start at quarterback for an injured Russell Wilson and did just enough to get his first win with his new team.
A familiar face, however, played a big role in the victory. T.J. Watt, a four-time All-Pro, was a beast for the Steelers yet again and wrapped up the victory by sacking Couisins on the game's final play.
Watt, who recovered a fumble in the win, fought through what looked like a hold and brought Cousins to the ground to secure the win. NFL Films had the perfect view of the sack.
This is art:
Too good.
The Steelers travel to Denver to face the Broncos in Week 2.