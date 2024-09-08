Russell Wilson Roasted by NFL Fans for Weird Moves After Being Ruled Inactive
Russell Wilson was hoping to make his Pittsburgh Steelers debut on Sunday, but a calf injury forced the team to rule him inactive in their Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Russell will have to wait until at least next week to possibly start his 2024 season with the Steelers, but his injury and his inactive status didn't keep him from doing something weird—he wore his full uniform and pads on the sideline even though he was ruled out of the game before it started.
The QB has done some strange things before, like warming up by himself before games that he missed due to an injury, so this wasn't a total surprise but it was just odd to see.
Here he is warming up for the game:
Here he is on the sideline in full pads during the first half:
Fans didn't hold back: