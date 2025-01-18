NFL Fines Eagles LB for Fumble-Inducing Hit That Tom Brady, Refs Deemed 'Clean'
Oren Burks began Philadelphia's playoff run in the best way possible last Sunday, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff of the Eagles' 22–10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round.
Burks, sprinting down the field, punished Packers return man Keisean Nixon with a big hit to spring the ball loose. No flag was thrown, handing the ball to quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense for the first time. Fox Sports analyst Tom Brady gave Burks's hit rave reviews on the broadcast, too.
"An absolutely clean hit right on the ball knocks it free," Brady said. "Big-time hit there by Oren Burks."
Six days later, the NFL apparently did not agree with Brady or the referees. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Burks was fined $8,333 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness (use of his helmet) on the big hit.
Burks lost some cash but the Eagles won the game to advance to the divisional round. Philadelphia will host the No. 4-seeded Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m. ET.