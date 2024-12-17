NFL Flexes Out Week 17 'SNF' Dolphins-Browns Matchup for NFC Showdown
The NFL announced some scheduling changes for Week 17, including flexing the Sunday Night Football matchup on Dec. 29.
Originally, the 6–8 Miami Dolphins and the 3–11 Cleveland Browns were slotted for the primetime matchup on Sunday night. But the Browns have already been eliminated from the playoffs, so the NFL wants to showcase a matchup that has postseason implications. This game will now be shown at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
Instead, the game between the 9–5 Washington Commanders and the 7–7 Atlanta Falcons will fill the primetime slot on NBC. The Commanders are currently holding onto the seventh seed in the playoffs, while the Falcons remain in the bubble with a slim chance of making the postseason if they can finish their season strong.
As of now, it would be a showdown between rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and veteran Kirk Cousins, unless Falcons coach Raheem Morris chooses to bench Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr. That could be a matchup many NFL fans would be excited to tune in for.