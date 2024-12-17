Raheem Morris Takes Strong Stance On Kirk Cousins' Play After MNF Win
The Atlanta Falcons brought their four-game losing streak to an end with a Monday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but the performance of quarterback Kirk Cousins remained underwhelming.
Cousins began the game strong, completing his first four pass attempts and hitting wide receiver Drake London on a 30-yard touchdown pass toward the end of the fourth quarter. Following that touchdown drive, the Falcons' offense could barely do anything for the rest of the game.
The Falcons managed just two field goals after the touchdown, and another field goal attempt that was missed, but all three of those kicks came off of short fields. Cousins and the offense barely even had to move the ball in those instances to get into field goal range and failed to punch the football into the end zone again.
Instead, the Falcons defense and special teams had to carry the team to the win after the first quarter. The defense forced three turnovers off of former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was filling in because of injury. The defense forced a punt and safety and gave the team nine of its 15 points on the day.
Cousins finished the game just 11-of-17 for 112 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. With narrow hopes of making the postseason and winning the division at this point in the season, this was a disappointing performance in a crucial moment from a quarterback the Falcons signed to a four-year, $180 million deal.
"He’s got to play better," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said of Cousins after the game. "We have to find a way to get him to play better. We have to play better at the quarterback position."
The Falcons signed Cousins knowing they had a talented roster but needed a quarterback. Instead of Cousins taking Atlanta to the next level, he has held them back, just like previous Falcons quarterbacks have since Matt Ryan departed.
When asked if he would consider making a change to rookie Michael Penix Jr. if the quarterback play did not improve, Morris did not directly answer the question.
"Our mentality is to find a way to win the next game," Morris told reporters.
The Falcons remain in second place in the NFC South. Despite sweeping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season, Atlanta does not control their destiny in the division. The 7-7 Falcons will have to count on the 8-6 Buccaneers losing at least one of their final three games for a shot at winning the NFC South. Between the Bucs' winnable schedule down the stretch and the lack of inspiring play from Cousins, this possibility appears dim as ever.