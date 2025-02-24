NFL Free Agency 2025: Important Dates & Deadlines
Rejoice, NFL fans: A new year of football is upon us.
Following the dramatic conclusion of Super Bowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles win their second franchise Lombardi Trophy against the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL is set to open a fresh campaign this spring with all 32 teams looking to boost their rosters.
Everyone from newly initiated Swiftie-turned-NFL fan to the die-hard football savant to the coworker friend who plays in twelve different fantasy leagues will likely be tuned into this year’s happenings, from the NFL Draft to teams’ training camp workouts.
Here is a list of key dates and deadlines that NFL teams will have to be wary of this offseason.
When is the Franchise Tag Deadline?
The franchise tag deadline is 4 p.m. ET on March 4.
At this time, teams will no longer be permitted to place the franchise or transition tag on eligible players.
There are three different types of tags: non-exclusive, exclusive and transition. The non-exclusive tag is the most common. It gives the team the right to match any offer a player receives from another team, or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if the player leaves.
When is the Free Agency Negotiation Period?
The free agency negotiation period is from 12 p.m. ET on March 10 to 4 p.m. ET on March 12.
This two-day period, also known as the legal tampering period, allows teams to contact and negotiate contracts with the agents of players who are set to become unrestricted free agents. The contracts can’t be officially signed until after 4 p.m. ET on March 12.
When Does NFL Free Agency Start?
NFL free agency officially starts at 4 p.m. ET on March 12. The new league year is underway!
Any negotiated contracts or trades agreed upon prior to this time can now be signed and processed. Teams must also be below the salary cap at this time.
When is the Annual NFL Meeting?
The annual league meeting will take place from March 30 to April 2.
You may have heard of proposals for changes in the league in 2025, one of them being the Green Bay Packers trying to ban the Tush Push play. Kickoff changes are also expected to be on the docket. NFL owners, coaches and other personnel will attend this meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. to discuss those proposals. Any rule changes, along with other significant league matters, will be decided during this time.
Here’s a friendly month-by-month reference for other important dates in 2025 free agency:
March
Feb. 27 — March 2
NFL Scouting Combine
March 4
Franchise tag deadline
March 10 (12 p.m. ET)
Free agent negotiation period begins
March 12 (4 p.m. ET)
New league year, free agency begins
March 30 — April 2
Annual league meeting
April
April 7
Teams that hired a new head coach after the 2024-25 regular season can begin offseason workout programs
April 16
Deadline for teams to interview, host or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its facility
April 18
Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
April 21
Teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs
April 23
Deadline for teams to interview, host or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location
April 24-26
NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin
May
May 1 (4 p.m. ET)
Deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft
May 2-5 or May 9-12
Rookie minicamps begin
May 20-21
Spring league meeting
June
June 1
The final day before different salary cap implications come into effect for teams (see below)
What is the NFL's Post-June 1 Designation?
The Post-June 1st designation allows teams to create more financial flexibility by spreading out the cost of releasing a player.
Teams can release up to two players with a post-June 1st designation starting in March of the new league year. This is a win-win: players can negotiate and sign earlier in the offseason while teams get cap benefits.
If a player is released or traded before June 1st, his future guarantees and remaining signing bonus will immediately “accelerate” into the team’s cap space for that season.
If a player is released or traded after June 1st, the remaining dead money will be spread across two league years instead of only the current season.
July
July 15 (4 p.m. ET)
Deadline for teams to sign franchise-tagged players to multiyear contract extensions (after this date, the player must play under the tag in 2025)
July 16
NFL training camps can begin on or after this date