NFL Free Agency: Top Three Landing Spots for Sam Darnold
Nobody was a bigger surprise during the 2024 NFL season than Sam Darnold.
Brought over from the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal, Darnold became a star for the Minnesota Vikings after the season-ending knee injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy.
Starting all 17 games for the 14–3 Vikings, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. However, a dreadful end to the season has hurt Darnold’s stock, as Minnesota lost to both the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. In those games, Darnold combined to go 43-of-81 for 411 yards with a touchdown and interception while being sacked 11 times.
Now hitting free agency in search of the biggest contract of his career, Darnold will have ample suitors in a year without many quality options in free agency or the draft under center.
Here are three fits the 27-year-old should be considering.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are clearly being aggressive in adding a quarterback this offseason, and rightfully so. After meandering through 2024 with a combination of Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas is revamping its program with a new front office and coaching staff.
In that vein, 73-year-old coach Pete Carroll is wasting no time. After missing out on luring Matthew Stafford, the Raiders could turn their attention to Darnold. Unlike other free-agent options, including Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers, Darnold will cost a solid contract but also give Las Vegas the potential upside of solving its problem under center.
While signing Darnold wouldn’t make the Raiders an instant contender in arguably the league’s best division, it would allow them to focus on other needs in the draft, including the No. 6 pick.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh should have used this offseason to completely rebuild the roster by trading T.J. Watt and George Pickens. Instead, the Steelers appear to be sticking with the status quo as the offseason gets into full swing.
With both Fields and Wilson hitting free agency, the smart move for general manager Omar Khan would be to let both walk. While the Steelers won 11 games last season, they combined to throw for just 3,607 yards and 21 touchdowns. Additionally, the season ended with five consecutive losses including an ugly wild-card defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.
Darnold wouldn’t be playing in the same type of quarterback-friendly offense he enjoyed with the Vikings, but he would enjoy a solid offensive line, a star receiver in Pickens and one of the league’s best defenses.
3. New York Giants
Much like the Raiders, it’s clear the Giants are going to be actively looking for a quarterback. And while the Giants could use the third pick on either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders (provided they’re available), embattled general manager Joe Schoen might not want to go the youthful route.
While Darnold is 27 years old, he also has a slew of experience, including having played in the New York market. Schoen is almost certainly down to his final season in East Rutherford if things don’t significantly improve, perhaps making him more desperate to get a starting quarterback who can immediately upgrade the position.
For Darnold, the draw is the combination of coach Brian Daboll and receiver Malik Nabers. Factor in All-Pro tackle Andrew Thomas, and there’s a foundation that could be conducive to success.