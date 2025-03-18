NFL Insider Believes Cowboys Could Add a Quarterback Through the Draft
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott inked a record-shattering $60 million per year extension just over six months ago, but they are still lacking at the quarterback position. The team saw longtime backup quarterback Cooper Rush sign with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, and Trey Lance is a free agent, which means the team is without a backup for Prescott.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport believes that insurance quarterback could come from the NFL draft this April.
"This to me says the Cowboys are going to go quarterback in the draft," Rapoport said on The Insiders.
Rapoport doesn't believe the Cowboys would take a quarterback in the first round but does suggest they could select a passer like Quinn Ewers in the second if he is there. He thinks the team could take a quarterback on Day 2 of the draft, or at least before the final rounds to ensure they get a strong option. He even threw out the idea of the Cowboys drafting a quarterback to sit for a few years before becoming the eventual starter.
Regardless of whether the Cowboys are looking for a future starter or just a QB2, they will definitely need a backup for Prescott. Over the last five seasons, Prescott has missed significant time to injury every other year. He suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle in 2020, dealt with a thumb injury in 2022, and then underwent hamstring surgery in 2024. In total, Prescott missed 26 games because of injuries across those three seasons.
Rush was there as backup in two of those seasons and went 8-5 in Prescott's place. His presence was key in helping the Cowboys still make the playoffs in 2022, and without him or Lance, the Cowboys will need another quarterback capable of stepping in if Prescott does get hurt.