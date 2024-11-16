NFL Insider Declares Aaron Rodgers Returning to Jets in 2025 Is Not a Guarantee
Aaron Rodgers recently claimed that he'd like to play football again in 2025. But it might not be with the New York Jets.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Saturday, citing sources, that "there is no guarantee" Rodgers will be back in a Jets uniform next season.
Rodgers, who turns 41 years old in December, isn't owed any guaranteed money in 2025 and would count $23.5 million against the salary cap if he played in '25. Per Over The Cap, the Jets could cut him after June 1 and pay just $14 million in dead money.
Rodgers certainly hasn't played like his four-time MVP self this season. Heading into Week 11, Rodgers has thrown for 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions while recording an 86.8 passer rating, his lowest career mark as a full-time starter. New York currently is 3–7, two games back of the Denver Broncos for the final AFC wild-card spot.
The Jets have plenty of decisions to make for the 2025 campaign. If they continue to lose, New York will have a chance to draft a top quarterback prospect next spring. Or they could bring Rodgers back and hope for one last dance with one of the NFL's all-time best quarterback talents.