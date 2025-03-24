SI

NFL Insider Details How Aaron Rodgers's Meeting With the Steelers Went

Rodgers officially met with the Steelers last Friday.

Madison Williams

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the sideline.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the sideline. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Aaron Rodgers officially met with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, and not much information has come out about how that meeting went.

In fact, the meeting in general was kept pretty secret until Rodgers was at the Steelers facility, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. But, Rapoport has heard how the meeting generally went.

"It sounded like it went really well, that is my sense," Rapoport said.

McAfee added to the conversation, explaining how he thinks the meeting was just a way for the two sides to get to know each other better and see if this partnership even made sense.

"I think they both probably wanted to get to know each other," McAfee said. "... I don't know if this was necessarily just him trying to get a feel out for what the Pittsburgh Steelers would be like, but also the Pittsburgh Steelers getting a feel out for Aaron Rodgers."

We'll see what transpires in the future regarding Rodgers's landing spot, but it sounds like for now that the Steelers remain an option for the veteran quarterback.

