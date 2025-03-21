Report: Aaron Rodgers to Meet With Steelers at Team Facility on Friday
Aaron Rodgers is meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at their team facility on Friday, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
While ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that "no deal at this time is close" between Rodgers and the Steelers, one source told The Athletic's Dianna Russini that it's "possible" an agreement is reached Friday. No matter if it happens Friday or not, the 41-year-old quarterback agreeing to meet with Pittsburgh is perhaps a sign that he envisions himself suiting up in the Steelers' black and gold next season.
The Steelers have struggled to find consistent quarterback play since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 campaign. Over the last three seasons, five different quarterbacks have started at least one game. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields combined to start all 17 games at quarterback last year, but the latter signed with the New York Jets in free agency, and the Steelers reportedly favor Rodgers over a Wilson reunion in 2025.
According to multiple reports, Rodgers's top preference this offseason was to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off a 14–3 season led by Sam Darnold. But the Vikings reportedly are set on handing the starting role to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, all but officially putting to bed any rumors of a Brett Favre-like partnership between Rodgers and Minnesota.
The Steelers and New York Giants appear to be the favorites to sign Rodgers—that is, if he decides to play in 2025. But taking a meeting with a quarterback-needy team certainly points to Rodgers's intention to play football in 2025—and it very well could be in Pittsburgh.