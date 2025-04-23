NFL Insider Has Shedeur Sanders Sliding Way Down the Draft to the Perfect Team
The NFL draft is almost here which means everyone is releasing all their leftover intel and dirt and final mock drafts. On ESPN.com Peter Schrager posted his final predictions and it includes Shedeur Sanders sliding out of the top five, striaght through the teens and into the early twenties.
The good news is that it might be the perfect fit.
Schrager has Sanders being taken No. 21 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, pointing out it sounds worse than it is. Via ESPN:
I know Sanders had a good meeting in Pittsburgh when he visited a few weeks back. I also know the Steelers still don't have a QB1 on their roster. This might be viewed as a "slip" down the board for Sanders. He could go anywhere from No. 3 to the Giants to the second round.
Going to Pittsburgh here as the second quarterback in the class wouldn't be so bad.
With most of the teams looking for players who play a position besides quarterback, there is no shame in being the second QB off the board. Plus, Sanders would be going to a playoff team instead of one that regularly earns a top pick in the draft.
Adam Schefter also said this morning that the Steelers would be a perfect fit for Sanders because Mike Tomlin has job security. And it sounds like Sanders is pretty high on the receivers on the roster. During a recent appearance on Maxx Crosby's podcast Sanders was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of QB/WR duos and said, "Whoever gonna be the quarterback for DK Metcalf and George Pickens. Whoever that is."
Sanders in Pittsburgh sure sounds like a good fit for everyone involved. They just need 20 teams to pass on him first.