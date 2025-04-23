Kyle Brandt Rips Anonymous NFL Coach For Bad-Mouthing Shedeur Sanders Ahead of Draft
Kyle Brandt is not happy.
With the first round of the 2025 NFL draft just over 24 hours away, the Good Morning Football host took time on Wednesday morning to shred some recent information that's been leaked —albeit by an "anonymous NFL assistant coach"—about Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Said coach claimed that Sanders gave the "worst formal interview" he'd ever seen in his life while claiming, among other things, that he's "so entitled" and "has horrible body language."
"Shut up, anonymous coach," Brandt yelled to begin his rant. "Shut up. This is not only anonymous, I think it's tasteless. I think the timing is ridiculous ... Is it really [the worst interview you've seen]? Or are you just going for a headline? Or maybe, have you not been in that many interviews in your career?"
"'He's so entitled,'" Brandt continued, mocking the coach's analysis. "I see entitlement in a grown professional who is going around anonymously destroying young athletes—with very personal quotes—anonymously, as they're about to realize their dream and become professionals ... 'He's not that good,' well maybe neither are you, anonymous-quote coach. And maybe that's why you're an assistant coach and not a head coach, and you have been for a long time."
Mic drop.
It's a valid point from Brandt. Coaches coming out, especially this close to the draft, in what is seemingly an attempt to tank a prospect's stock, is hardly fair.
Sanders is considered to be the second-best quarterback in this year's draft class behind Miami's Cam Ward. A recent mock draft from Sports Illustrated has him landing with the Cleveland Browns—following a trade-up—at pick No. 24.