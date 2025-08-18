NFL Insider Predicts Surprising Odd Man Out of Browns’ QB Shuffle
The Cleveland Browns have a crowded quarterback room and a battle for spots, but after naming Joe Flacco the starter on Monday, things might soon be resolved.
CBS NFL insider Pete Prisco thinks there's an obvious option for who the odd man out will be in Cleveland's quarterback shuffle.
“I would think (Kenny) Pickett would probably be the guy that would be cut or traded. Because, if you look at it, you have a veteran and you have two young quarterbacks, you know, guys you want to look at down the road if Flacco doesn't make it work early in the season," Prisco said. "I think ideally in that scenario they would try and get something for Pickett... but I don't think they'll keep both veterans and both rookie quarterbacks. It just doesn't make sense."
Should the Browns decide to carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, it would be quite an anomaly in the modern NFL, with most team’s taking three QBs at most.
Prisco also said that if Cleveland did decide to get rid of a rookie quarterback, it would likely be Shedeur Sanders on the chopping block, since the Browns drafted him two rounds after fellow quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Now that Flacco is the starter, it makes sense that Pickett would be the guy to go. The former first-round pick hasn't distinguished himself in three NFL seasons. He backed up Jalen Hurts for the Super Bowl-champion Eagles in 2024, but has yet to show he can carry a team.
With final roster cuts less than a week away, we’ll all know the plan in Cleveland soon enough.