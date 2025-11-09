NFL Insider Reveals Bills’ Big-Time Trade Offer Dolphins Turned Down for Jaylen Waddle
The Dolphins were sitting at 2-7 entering this week’s NFL trade deadline and there were many rumors swirling around Miami’s best players. In particular, there was a lot of noise surrounding Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins’ best receiver on pace for another 1,000-yard season. The sixth-year wideout is the most talented player on the offense and, given the Dolphins have no hope of competing this season, Waddle figured to be the most likely trade candidates in terms of the return he’d fetch.
But, obviously, nothing came to fruition. The deadline came and went and Waddle remained in a Miami uniform. But it was not due to an absence of interest from other teams, and the Bills in particular put forth a very strong offer that the Dolphins turned down.
Reporting for NFL Network ahead of Sunday’s Week 10, insider Tom Pelissero revealed Buffalo offered a big-time trade package for Waddle in the form of a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 first-rounder—the highest offer on the market for Waddle’s services. Miami declined.
“The Bills did not make a trade before Tuesday’s deadline but it was not for a lack of trying,” Pelissero said. “I am told the Bills made a run at multiple big targets within the AFC East, offering a first-round pick as part of a package to the Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and to the Jets for defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. I am told the Bills had the highest offer for Jaylen Waddle, but Miami wanted a first-round pick in 2026, not 2027, as part of the package. Ultimately Miami decided the Bills’ offer, which also included a third-round pick in 2026, was not enough to move their star wide receiver.”
A bold move by the Dolphins to turn that down. The 26-year-old Waddle is a good receiver on an affordable contract but with each passing week it becomes clear just how far away Miami is from playing any meaningful football. Flipping Waddle for a decent pick this year and a premium one next year, even if it was likely to be late in the first round due to how many games the Bills win, would have been good business.
However, it would have also strengthened one of the Dolphins’ divisional rivals, and not just for this year either. Waddle and Josh Allen would have made a dangerous combination with the potential to torture Miami for years to come given their respective ages. Through that lens it makes sense Miami would expect a king’s ransom to do the Bills that sort of favor, and while this offer was generous, a king’s ransom it was not.
What could have been. Instead, Waddle will muddle through the rest of the season with his teammates in Miami and the Bills will try to win the AFC East without a new receiver in the fold.