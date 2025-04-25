NFL Insider Reveals Jaguars' Plan for Travis Hunter As a Rookie
Travis Hunter is going to the Jacksonville Jaguars and it appears he's going to have his biggest wish granted.
Jaguars worked a trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up to the No. 2 pick and select the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. They surrendered a lot to move up three spots, but they clearly believe Hunter is a special talent.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars plan to use Hunter as he would prefer to be used as a rookie. Jacksonville will play the two-way star at cornerback and wide receiver, allowing him to go both ways.
Hunter played cornerback and wide receiver at Colorado and excelled at both. The two-time All-American won the Bednarik Award as the nation's top defender and the Biletnikoff Award as the country's top receiver in 2024.
After being drafted, Hunter claimed the Jaguars had him in contact with both their offensive and defensive coordinators already.