Jaxson Dart Says He's 'Not Scared' to Play in Big City, for Jets or Giants Ahead of Draft
Jaxson Dart's first stop in the draft process is at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl this week where he'll workout in front of scouts for all 32 NFL teams in Mobile, Ala.
After Tuesday's practice, the former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback spoke with reporters and—among plenty of other questions—was asked if he's a "New York" kind of guy.
"Am I?" Dart laughed. "Nah I'm not scared of the big city. Not at all. I loved New York. Visited there a lot growing up. Honestly, that's not even in the back of my mind I think it's a great organization and would love to play for them."
While it's unclear which organization he was talking about, both the New York Jets and the New York Giants are among the teams that could target a signal-caller in April's draft. The Giants select No. 3 overall, while the Jets sit at No. 7.
Dart led Ole Miss to a 10-2 record in 2024-25 while throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns. In their Gator Bowl victory over Duke in January, he completed 77.1% of his passes for 404 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Rebels won 52-20.
While new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn left it up in the air this week whether they'll continue with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said his team is "open to anything" with the No. 3 overall pick.
The 21-year-old Dart is the consensus No. 4 quarterback in this year's draft class according to NFL Mock Draft Database, ranked behind Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.