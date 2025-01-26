NFL Insider Says Pete Carroll Could Reunite With Former Quarterback in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders have their new head coach in Pete Carroll, now they need to find their quarterback of the future.
On Friday, the longtime Seattle Seahawks coach reached a deal with the Raiders on a three-year contract, with the option for a fourth year. Now, a reunion with former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly on the table.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Carroll and Wilson have remained close and the QB is a "strong option" for Las Vegas.
"One of [Carroll's] good friends is still Russell Wilson, the Steelers quarterback," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Sunday. "My understanding is Russell Wilson wanted to play for the Raiders last year, which did not happen. Look for that union, potentially, to be discussed."
Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, starting 12 games for the team including Pittsburgh's playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round. Now, he becomes a free agent with the potential to reunite with his former head coach.
The Raiders' quarterback situation has been in flux with Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder all playing at times throughout the past season. They will pick at No. 6 in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they could try to target a quarterback for the future should Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward, the two top quarterback prospects, remain available. Las Vegas likely will look to bring in a veteran to play immediately and Wilson could fit the bill.
Carroll and Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII together in 2014 and have the possibility to unite again in a new setting after 10 seasons together in Seattle.