NFL Insider Suggests Bears Job is League's Most Coveted, Especially By Older Coaches
Across America Friday, in diners and grocery stores, on sports talk radio stations and podcasts, people gathered to make fun of the Chicago Bears.
Already staring down a lost season, the Bears bottomed out Thursday by losing 6–3 at home to the Seattle Seahawks. Combined with the Chicago Bulls' collapse against the Atlanta Hawks, the evening painted a bleak picture of the state of Chicago sports.
However, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there may be a silver lining. The NFL insider told Kevin Clark Thursday on This Is Football that the Chicago job might be the most coveted in the league.
"I do sense it's the best job available," Fowler said. "People feel that way, they like tradition—especially the older coaches, they love tradition. (The Washington Commanders were) a coveted job last year for that reason."
The Bears are long on tradition, if short on winning. The team owns nine NFL championships all-time, an impressive number even if only one has come in the Super Bowl era.
Fowler went on to suggest that former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn't Chicago's top target, responding to a report from coworker Adam Schefter on Wednesday.
"They'll probably go a little younger and go with somebody they can build with," Fowler said.