NFL Insiders Say Brandon Graham’s Unretirement Is a Done Deal
Brandon Graham is coming back.
According to multiple reports, the longtime Eagles defensive is finalizing a deal to return to the team as early as this week. Graham had originally retired from football after 15 seasons this past March, following Philadelphia's victory in Super Bowl LIX.
CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr was the first to report the news.
Graham himself took to social media following the reports of his return, teasing an announcement on his Unblocked podcast coming on Tuesday:
"Hey what's up Eagles fans! Tune in tomorrow to Unblocked," he said in a selfie video. "I got some special news for y'all, and we've got a lot to talk about. Go Birds!"
News of Graham's return to Philadelphia comes just one day after a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter indicating that the 37-year-old was "strongly considering" coming out of retirement.
The Eagles welcome the Giants to Philadelphia this coming for a matchup from Lincoln Financial Field. Needless to say, The Linc will be rocking.