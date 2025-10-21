SI

NFL Insiders Say Brandon Graham’s Unretirement Is a Done Deal

The longtime Eagles pass rusher is returning to Philadelphia.

Mike Kadlick

Brandon Graham is coming back.
Brandon Graham is coming back. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brandon Graham is coming back.

According to multiple reports, the longtime Eagles defensive is finalizing a deal to return to the team as early as this week. Graham had originally retired from football after 15 seasons this past March, following Philadelphia's victory in Super Bowl LIX.

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr was the first to report the news.

Graham himself took to social media following the reports of his return, teasing an announcement on his Unblocked podcast coming on Tuesday:

"Hey what's up Eagles fans! Tune in tomorrow to Unblocked," he said in a selfie video. "I got some special news for y'all, and we've got a lot to talk about. Go Birds!"

News of Graham's return to Philadelphia comes just one day after a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter indicating that the 37-year-old was "strongly considering" coming out of retirement.

The Eagles welcome the Giants to Philadelphia this coming for a matchup from Lincoln Financial Field. Needless to say, The Linc will be rocking.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL