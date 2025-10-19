Adam Schefter Says Former Eagles Star ‘Strongly Considering’ Coming out of Retirement
Brandon Graham retired from the NFL after 15 seasons with the Eagles back in March. But, he could pull a Tom Brady and come back, as he's "strongly considering coming out of retirement to sign with Philadelphia," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.
There's a possibility Graham could agree to a contract with his Eagles this week, Schefter added. Philadelphia is in need of pass rushing help after pass rusher Za'Darius Smith announced his surprise retirement last week. Additionally, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Nolan Smith Jr. are on the injured reserve list, and Jalen Carter is dealing with a heel injury.
Graham is coming off winning his second title with the Eagles. He returned from a torn triceps muscle just in time for the Super Bowl, where Philadelphia beat the Chiefs, 40-22.
Even after Graham retired in March, just month later he admitted he was only "90% retired." He said the 10% was so he continued his training regiment even after stepping away from the game. If he kept up with his training, then Graham would likely be prepared to step back onto the NFL field for his Eagles this season.
Graham retired with the Eagles record for the most regular season games played with 206. He ranks third in franchise history with 76.5 career sacks.