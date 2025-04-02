NFL Loosens 'Hard Knocks' Rules to Make More Teams Eligible for New Season
During the NFL's annual meeting earlier this week, chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp mentioned that the league would be "liberalizing" the rules of eligibility for its fan-favorite Hard Knocks series.
In theory, teams are meant to volunteer for the August show, but that is not often the case. In the past, teams were essentially required to participate if tapped by the league, so long as they hadn't appeared on the program in the last 10 seasons, have a first-year head coach, or have made it to the postseason in either of the last two years.
As for this summer's iteration, however, it would seem that the league has removed at least that postseason stipulation from eligibility for training camp, as highlighted by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. With this revision, strong teams like the Kansas City Chiefs or Denver Broncos could be featured, Breer added, so long as the AFC West was not chosen for the in-season version of the show. Teams also can't be featured if they have been the focus of Hard Knocks: Training Camp over the last eight seasons.
Hard Knocks: In-Season is slightly different; a rule change from last offseason now requires all four divisions to be featured once every eight years, with each of the four teams in that division required to participate during their respective run.
But even with these alterations, we still don't know who will be on the show in either of its two forms. That said, Breer notes the league is aiming to have an answer on both fronts "at some point in May."