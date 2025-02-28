NFL Network Teases Patrick Mahomes Again by Comparing 40-Yard Dash Time to Linemen
The NFL simply won't let Patrick Mahomes enjoy the scouting combine in peace.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback didn't have the best showing during his attempt at the 40-yard dash at the scouting combine back in 2017. Back then, he was a projected first-round pick out of Texas Tech looking to prove he was worthy of an early selection in the draft. His rather uninspiring 4.8-second 40-yard dash time didn't dissuade the Chiefs from drafting him, but it's something that's followed him throughout his career.
Since his rise to stardom, the NFL Network has poked fun at Mahomes over his 40-yard dash time by overlaying his go at the combine drill with the players participating in the event each year at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Despite Mahomes pleading with the league to leave his tape in the past last year, they brought it back as their go-to comparison in 2024, and things haven't changed in '25.
Mahomes's 40-yard dash is already being used as a comparison point for this year's crop of linemen. Some of the faster linemen left Mahomes in the dust, too.
Former Tennessee EDGE James Pearce had a dominant display at the 40-yard dash on Thursday, recording the fastest time (4.47s) among the group of linemen. Naturally, Rich Eisen and Co. over at the NFL Network had Mahomes's 40-yard dash overlay ready to go—strictly for comparison's sake, of course.
Maybe next year they'll honor Mahomes's request, but it seems as if his 40-yard dash overlay figures to be a mainstay in the NFL Network's coverage of the scouting combine this year yet again.