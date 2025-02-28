SI

10 Fastest Edge Rusher 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine

James Pearce Jr. led the way for edge rushers in Indianapolis.

Mike Kadlick

Former Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
Former Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The on-field portion of the 2025 NFL scouting combine is officially underway following several days of head coach, general manager, and select player press conferences to begin the week.

The big boys in the middle of the defensive line kicked things off on Thursday afternoon with the 40-yard dash, with the edge rushers following suit.

Here's a look at the best 40 times from the edge rushers in Indianapolis this year:

Rank

Player

School

40-Yard Dash Time

t9.

David Walker

Central Arkansas

4.69

t9.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Virginia Tech

4.69

t9.

Ethan Downs

Oklahoma

4.69

t7.

Barryn Sorrell

Texas

4.68

t7.

Landon Jackson

Arkansas

4.68

6.

Jordan Burch

Oregon

4.67

5.

Tyler Baron

Miami

4.62

4.

Jah Joyner

Minnesota

4.60

3.

Shemar Stewart

Texas A&M

4.59

2.

Fadil Diggs

Syracuse

4.57

1.

James Pearce Jr.

Tennessee

4.47

And here's a look at all of their attempts:

t9. David Walker, Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Time: 4.69 seconds

t9. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

Antwaun Powell-Ryland sacks quarterback Tony Muskett.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland sacks quarterback Tony Muskett / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Time: 4.69 seconds

t9. Ethan Downs, Oklahoma

Former Oklahoma Sooners edge rusher Ethan Downs.
Former Oklahoma Sooners edge rusher Ethan Downs. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.69 seconds

t7. Barryn Sorrell, Texas

Former Texas Longhorns edge rusher Barryn Sorrell.
Former Texas Longhorns edge rusher Barryn Sorrell. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 4.68 seconds

t7. Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Landon Jackson celebrates for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Landon Jackson celebrates for Arkansas. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Time: 4.68 seconds

6. Jordan Burch, Oregon

Jordan Burch sacks Will Howard.
Jordan Burch sacks Will Howard. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.67 seconds

5. Tyler Baron, Miami

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner.
Tyler Baron celebrates a sack. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Time: 4.62 seconds

4. Jah Joyner, Minnesota

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner.
Former Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner. / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Time: 4.60 seconds

3. Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Former Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart.
Former Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Time: 4.59 seconds

2. Fadil Diggs, Syracuse

Fadil Diggs makes a tackle against Ohio.
Fadil Diggs makes a tackle against Ohio. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Time: 4.57 seconds

1. James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Former Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
Former Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher James Pearce Jr. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Time: 4.47 seconds

