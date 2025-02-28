10 Fastest Edge Rusher 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
The on-field portion of the 2025 NFL scouting combine is officially underway following several days of head coach, general manager, and select player press conferences to begin the week.
The big boys in the middle of the defensive line kicked things off on Thursday afternoon with the 40-yard dash, with the edge rushers following suit.
Here's a look at the best 40 times from the edge rushers in Indianapolis this year:
10 Fastest Edge Rusher 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine
Rank
Player
School
40-Yard Dash Time
t9.
David Walker
Central Arkansas
4.69
t9.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
Virginia Tech
4.69
t9.
Ethan Downs
Oklahoma
4.69
t7.
Barryn Sorrell
Texas
4.68
t7.
Landon Jackson
Arkansas
4.68
6.
Jordan Burch
Oregon
4.67
5.
Tyler Baron
Miami
4.62
4.
Jah Joyner
Minnesota
4.60
3.
Shemar Stewart
Texas A&M
4.59
2.
Fadil Diggs
Syracuse
4.57
1.
James Pearce Jr.
Tennessee
4.47
And here's a look at all of their attempts:
t9. David Walker, Central Arkansas
Time: 4.69 seconds
t9. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
Time: 4.69 seconds
t9. Ethan Downs, Oklahoma
Time: 4.69 seconds
t7. Barryn Sorrell, Texas
Time: 4.68 seconds
t7. Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Time: 4.68 seconds
6. Jordan Burch, Oregon
Time: 4.67 seconds
5. Tyler Baron, Miami
Time: 4.62 seconds
4. Jah Joyner, Minnesota
Time: 4.60 seconds
3. Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Time: 4.59 seconds
2. Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
Time: 4.57 seconds
1. James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Time: 4.47 seconds