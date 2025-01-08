SI

NFL Players Decide Between Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen for All-Pro Quarterback Pick

The Ravens and Bills signal-callers were both spectacular this season.

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson after the Ravens' 24–17 win over the Bills on Dec. 8, 2019.
Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson after the Ravens' 24–17 win over the Bills on Dec. 8, 2019. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In 2024, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were both the best versions of themselves.

Allen threw 28 touchdowns against six interceptions while running for 12 more. Jackson threw 41 touchdowns (a career high) against four interceptions while running for four more. The margin between the two superstars was tight.

However, the NFL's players could only vote on quarterback onto their All-Pro team... and that honor went to Jackson.

The NFLPA's All-Pro team isn't a perfect indicator of the broader All-Pro team, but would seem to indicate that a third All-Pro appearance for Jackson is on the way.

The Ravens quarterback certainly has the respect of his peers: he was the NFLPA All-Pro team's quarterback in 2023 as well (that year ended with Jackson winning his second MVP award).

Jackson and Baltimore open their playoff campaign on Saturday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

