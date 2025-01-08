SI

NFL Players Name Their Own All-Pro Teams for 2024 Season

The players have made their voices heard for a third year in a row.

Mike Kadlick

Jackson has been named the NFLPA's All-Pro quarterback for a second time.
Jackson has been named the NFLPA's All-Pro quarterback for a second time. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The NFL Players Association officially unveiled their 2024 All-Pro team on Wednesday morning.

For a third straight year, the NFLPA tasked players across the league with voting for the best player at both their own positions, as well as the positions they line up against. As written by former NFLPA president JC Tretter, the vote is an "opportunity to cast [the players'] vote to decide who is really the best at each position." You can check out the full criteria and voting process here.

Here's a look at the 2024 NFLPA offense:

Position

Player, Team

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running Back

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide Receiver (2)

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Tight End

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Left Tackle

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Left Guard

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Center

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Right Guard

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Right Tackle

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

The defense:

Position

Player, Team

Edge Rusher (2)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Nose Tackle

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Interior Defensive Lineman (2)

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Off-Ball Linebacker (2)

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Cornerback (2)

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
Derek Stingley, Houston Texans

Free Safety

Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Strong Safety

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

And last but not least—special teams:

Position

Player, Team

Kick Returner

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Punt Returner

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

Core Teamer (2)

Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots
Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kicker

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Punter

Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars

Long Snapper

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

In a release, the NFLPA relayed the following highlights about some of the players featured on the 2024 team:

  • Brock Bowers is the third player to be selected in his rookie season.
  • The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs tied for the most players with three selections each.
  • The San Francisco 49ers have produced the most player appearances all-time with 10.
  • Roquan Smith and Fred Warner have been voted every year as the two best off-ball linebackers on the Players’ All-Pro Team since its inception during the 2022 season.

