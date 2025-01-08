NFL Players Name Their Own All-Pro Teams for 2024 Season
The NFL Players Association officially unveiled their 2024 All-Pro team on Wednesday morning.
For a third straight year, the NFLPA tasked players across the league with voting for the best player at both their own positions, as well as the positions they line up against. As written by former NFLPA president JC Tretter, the vote is an "opportunity to cast [the players'] vote to decide who is really the best at each position." You can check out the full criteria and voting process here.
Here's a look at the 2024 NFLPA offense:
Position
Player, Team
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Running Back
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receiver (2)
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight End
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Left Tackle
Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Left Guard
Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Center
Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
Right Guard
Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Right Tackle
Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
The defense:
Position
Player, Team
Edge Rusher (2)
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Nose Tackle
Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Interior Defensive Lineman (2)
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Off-Ball Linebacker (2)
Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback (2)
Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
Free Safety
Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers
Strong Safety
Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
And last but not least—special teams:
Position
Player, Team
Kick Returner
KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
Punt Returner
Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos
Core Teamer (2)
Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots
Kicker
Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Punter
Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars
Long Snapper
Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars
In a release, the NFLPA relayed the following highlights about some of the players featured on the 2024 team:
- Brock Bowers is the third player to be selected in his rookie season.
- The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs tied for the most players with three selections each.
- The San Francisco 49ers have produced the most player appearances all-time with 10.
- Roquan Smith and Fred Warner have been voted every year as the two best off-ball linebackers on the Players’ All-Pro Team since its inception during the 2022 season.