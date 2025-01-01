NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios: What's at Stake for Nine Teams in Week 18
Believe it or not, the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season is upon us.
Entering the Week 18 slate, all but two postseason spots have been secured: The NFC South division and the third and final AFC wild-card spot. But there is plenty of playoff positioning and seeding yet to be decided—including the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
While a good chunk of the NFL begins the long wait for free agency and the 2025 draft, here are the nine teams with something to play for in Week 18:
Baltimore Ravens (11–5)
What's at stake: AFC North; No. 3 seed
How to clinch: Ravens win/tie OR Steelers loss/tie
Week 18 matchup: vs. Browns
The Ravens are in the driver's seat in the AFC North, as they can secure their second consecutive division title with a win over the Cleveland Browns. If they lose, the Ravens can also clinch the divison if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose (or tie) to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers (10–6)
What's at stake: AFC North; No. 3 seed
How to clinch: Steelers win AND Ravens loss
Week 18 matchup: vs. Bengals
In order to steal the AFC North from the Ravens, Pittsburgh will need to beat the red-hot Bengals at home and have the Browns upset Baltimore on the road. If that doesn't happen, the Steelers will be preparing for a road playoff game as a wild-card team.
Cincinnati Bengals (8–8)
What's at stake: Playoff berth
How to clinch: Bengals win AND Broncos loss AND Dolphins loss/tie
Week 18 matchup: at Steelers
Joe Burrow's magical late-season run continues. The Bengals, winners of four straight games, can secure an improbable playoff berth by defeating Pittsburgh, combined with Denver losing to the Chiefs (who aren't planning to play their starters) and the Dolphins losing to the Jets. As of Tuesday night, NFL.com gives this scenario a 6% chance of happening. Insert Dumb and Dumber meme here.
Denver Broncos (9–7)
What's at stake: Playoff berth
How to clinch: Broncos win/tie OR Dolphins loss/tie AND Bengals loss/tie
Week 18 matchup: vs. Chiefs
On the verge of clinching a postseason berth the last two weeks, the Broncos have dropped two tough ones to the Chargers and Bengals. But they still control their own destiny in Week 18. All the Broncos have to do is avoid the Chiefs' late-game voodoo magic and beat backup quarterback Carson Wentz. Easy enough, right? ... Right?
Miami Dolphins (8–8)
What's at stake: Playoff berth
How to clinch: Dolphins win AND Broncos loss
Week 18 matchup: at Jets
Wentz's biggest fans reside in South Beach this week. If the Chiefs' backups take down the Broncos in Week 18, the Dolphins will sneak into the playoffs if they can beat Aaron Rodgers and the lowly Jets in what could be the final game of his NFL career.
Detroit Lions (14–2)
What's at stake: NFC North division and No. 1 seed
How to clinch: Lions win or tie
Week 18 matchup: vs. Vikings
Dan Campbell's kneecap-biting squad traveled to the Bay Area and handled the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in a game that meant absolutely nothing in regards to the playoffs. Week 18, however, means everything. A win (or tie) over the Vikings on Sunday night would secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye. A loss, and the Lions are the first 14-win wild-card team in NFL history.
Minnesota Vikings (14–2)
What's at stake: NFC North division and No. 1 seed
How to clinch: Vikings win
Week 18 matchup: at Lions
See Lions, Detroit. Winning 14 games only to be a wild-card team might be the most Vikings thing ever. But who is stopping Sam Darnold, perhaps the best story of the 2024 season?
Atlanta Falcons (8–8)
What's at stake: NFC South division
How to clinch: Falcons win AND Buccaneers loss
Week 18 matchup: vs. Panthers
It's been an interesting season for the Falcons, who benched their $180 million veteran quarterback for their rookie franchise quarterback just two weeks ago. Michael Penix Jr. could lead his team to postseason glory if the Falcons beat Carolina at home combined with the Buccaneers losing to the (gulp) Saints, who have lost four of their last five games.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9–7)
What's at stake: NFC South division
How to clinch: Buccaneers win/tie OR Falcons loss/tie
Week 18 matchup: vs. Saints
Even if the Bucs get upset at home by Spencer Rattler and the Saints, Tampa Bay can still back into the postseason if Bryce Young and the Panthers take down Atlanta. The Bucs are looking for their fifth straight playoff berth, which would be the longest streak in franchise history.