NFL Pro Bowl Games 2025: Events, Rosters and How to Stream

The annual event begins on Thursday evening in Orlando, Florida.

Mike Kadlick

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will take place at Miami's Camping World Stadium.
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will take place at Miami's Camping World Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL's annual Pro Bowl showcase is back in 2025 and although the actual football game is no longer played, there's still plenty of action to keep up with this weekend.

Here's a look at the events—to be held in Orlando—on Thursday and Sunday:

2025 Pro Bowl Games Events

Thursday Skills Showdown

  • Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, NFL+

The Skills Showdown will include contests such as Passing The Test, Satisfying Catches, The Big Spike, Relay Race, Helmet Harmony, Dodgeball, Punt Perfect, Madden 25 Competition, The Great Football Race, and Tug-of-War.

Note: The Thursday Skills Showdown is not a public event to attend.

Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship: AFC vs. NFC

  • Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
  • Location: Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
  • Watch/Stream:  ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES, NFL+

Sunday's event is self-explanatory, with the 88 Pro Bowlers squaring off in an AFC vs. NFC Flag Football game coached by Peyton and Eli Manning.

2025 Pro Bowl Games Rosters

Here's a look at each of the conferences' rosters:

AFC Roster

Position

Player

Team

QB

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

QB

Drake Maye

New England Patriots

QB

Russell Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers

WR

Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals

WR

Nico Collins

Houston Texans

WR

Jerry Jeudy

Cleveland Browns

WR

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB

James Cook

Buffalo Bills

RB

Joe Mixon

Houston Texans

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts

FB

Patrick Ricard

Baltimore Ravens

TE

Brock Bowers

Las Vegas Raiders

TE

Jonnu Smith

Miami Dolphins

C

Tyler Linderbaum

Baltimore Ravens

C

Connor McGovern

Buffalo Bills

G

Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns

G

Quenton Nelson

Indianapolis Colts

G

Isaac Seumalo

Pittsburgh Steelers

T

Dion Dawkins

Buffalo Bills

T

Rashawn Slater

Los Angeles Chargers

T

Ronnie Stanley

Baltimore Ravens

DL

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

DL

Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals

DL

Cameron Heyward

Pittsburgh Steelers

DL

Danielle Hunter

Houston Texans

DL

Quinnen Williams

New York Jets

DL

Jeffrey Simmons

Tennessee Titans

LB

Nik Bonitto

Denver Broncos

LB

Joey Bosa

Los Angeles Chargers

LB

Zaire Franklin

Indianapolis Colts

LB

Patrick Queen

Pittsburgh Steelers

LB

Kyle Van Noy

Baltimore Ravens

CB

Marlon Humphrey

Baltimore Ravens

CB

Derek Stingley Jr.

Houston Texans

CB

Pat Surtain II

Denver Broncos

CB

Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns

S

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Pittsburgh Steelers

S

Kyle Hamilton

Baltimore Ravens

S

Derwin James

Los Angeles Chargers

ST

Miles Killebrew

Pittsburgh Steelers

RS

Marvin Mims Jr.

Denver Broncos

K

Chris Boswell

Pittsburgh Steelers

P

Logan Cooke

Jacksonville Jaguars

LS

Ross Matiscik

Jacksonville Jaguars

NFC Roster

Position

Player

Team

QB

Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings

QB

Jared Goff

Detroit Lions

QB

Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR

Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR

Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings

WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks

WR

Malik Nabers

New York Giants

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions

RB

Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders

RB

Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons

FB

Kyle Juszczyk

San Francisco 49ers

TE

George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers

TE

Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals

C

Erik McCoy

New Orleans Saints

C

Frank Ragnow

Detroit Lions

G

Robert Hunt

Carolina Panthers

G

Chris Lindstrom

Atlanta Falcons

G

Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys

T

Taylor Decker

Detroit Lions

T

Brian O'Neill

Minnesota Vikings

T

Tristan Wirfs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DL

Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers

DL

Rashan Gary

Green Bay Packers

DL

Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys

DL

Dexter Lawrence

New York Giants

DL

Vita Vea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DL

Leonard Williams

Seattle Seahawks

LB

Jonathan Greenard

Minnesota Vikings

LB

Andrew Van Ginkel

Minnesota Vikings

LB

Jared Verse

Los Angeles Rams

LB

Bobby Wagner

Washington Commanders

LB

Fred Warner

San Francisco 49ers

CB

Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears

CB

Byron Murphy

Minnesota Vikings

CB

Devon Witherspoon

Seattle Seahawks

S

Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals

S

Brian Branch

Detroit Lions

S

Xavier McKinney

Green Bay Packers

ST

Khadarel Hodge

Atlanta Falcons

RS

Kavontae Turpin

Dallas Cowboys

K

Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys

P

Jack Fox

Detroit Lions

LS

Andrew Depaola

Minnesota Vikings

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

