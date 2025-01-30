NFL Pro Bowl Games 2025: Events, Rosters and How to Stream
The NFL's annual Pro Bowl showcase is back in 2025 and although the actual football game is no longer played, there's still plenty of action to keep up with this weekend.
Here's a look at the events—to be held in Orlando—on Thursday and Sunday:
2025 Pro Bowl Games Events
Thursday Skills Showdown
- Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET
- Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, NFL+
The Skills Showdown will include contests such as Passing The Test, Satisfying Catches, The Big Spike, Relay Race, Helmet Harmony, Dodgeball, Punt Perfect, Madden 25 Competition, The Great Football Race, and Tug-of-War.
Note: The Thursday Skills Showdown is not a public event to attend.
Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship: AFC vs. NFC
- Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
- Watch/Stream: ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES, NFL+
Sunday's event is self-explanatory, with the 88 Pro Bowlers squaring off in an AFC vs. NFC Flag Football game coached by Peyton and Eli Manning.
2025 Pro Bowl Games Rosters
Here's a look at each of the conferences' rosters:
AFC Roster
Position
Player
Team
QB
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
QB
Drake Maye
New England Patriots
QB
Russell Wilson
Pittsburgh Steelers
WR
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
WR
Nico Collins
Houston Texans
WR
Jerry Jeudy
Cleveland Browns
WR
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars
RB
James Cook
Buffalo Bills
RB
Joe Mixon
Houston Texans
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts
FB
Patrick Ricard
Baltimore Ravens
TE
Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders
TE
Jonnu Smith
Miami Dolphins
C
Tyler Linderbaum
Baltimore Ravens
C
Connor McGovern
Buffalo Bills
G
Joel Bitonio
Cleveland Browns
G
Quenton Nelson
Indianapolis Colts
G
Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh Steelers
T
Dion Dawkins
Buffalo Bills
T
Rashawn Slater
Los Angeles Chargers
T
Ronnie Stanley
Baltimore Ravens
DL
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
DL
Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati Bengals
DL
Cameron Heyward
Pittsburgh Steelers
DL
Danielle Hunter
Houston Texans
DL
Quinnen Williams
New York Jets
DL
Jeffrey Simmons
Tennessee Titans
LB
Nik Bonitto
Denver Broncos
LB
Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Chargers
LB
Zaire Franklin
Indianapolis Colts
LB
Patrick Queen
Pittsburgh Steelers
LB
Kyle Van Noy
Baltimore Ravens
CB
Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens
CB
Derek Stingley Jr.
Houston Texans
CB
Pat Surtain II
Denver Broncos
CB
Denzel Ward
Cleveland Browns
S
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Pittsburgh Steelers
S
Kyle Hamilton
Baltimore Ravens
S
Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers
ST
Miles Killebrew
Pittsburgh Steelers
RS
Marvin Mims Jr.
Denver Broncos
K
Chris Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers
P
Logan Cooke
Jacksonville Jaguars
LS
Ross Matiscik
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFC Roster
Position
Player
Team
QB
Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings
QB
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions
QB
Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR
Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks
WR
Malik Nabers
New York Giants
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions
RB
Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders
RB
Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
San Francisco 49ers
TE
George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
TE
Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals
C
Erik McCoy
New Orleans Saints
C
Frank Ragnow
Detroit Lions
G
Robert Hunt
Carolina Panthers
G
Chris Lindstrom
Atlanta Falcons
G
Tyler Smith
Dallas Cowboys
T
Taylor Decker
Detroit Lions
T
Brian O'Neill
Minnesota Vikings
T
Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL
Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers
DL
Rashan Gary
Green Bay Packers
DL
Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys
DL
Dexter Lawrence
New York Giants
DL
Vita Vea
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL
Leonard Williams
Seattle Seahawks
LB
Jonathan Greenard
Minnesota Vikings
LB
Andrew Van Ginkel
Minnesota Vikings
LB
Jared Verse
Los Angeles Rams
LB
Bobby Wagner
Washington Commanders
LB
Fred Warner
San Francisco 49ers
CB
Jaycee Horn
Carolina Panthers
CB
Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears
CB
Byron Murphy
Minnesota Vikings
CB
Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks
S
Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals
S
Brian Branch
Detroit Lions
S
Xavier McKinney
Green Bay Packers
ST
Khadarel Hodge
Atlanta Falcons
RS
Kavontae Turpin
Dallas Cowboys
K
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
P
Jack Fox
Detroit Lions
LS
Andrew Depaola
Minnesota Vikings