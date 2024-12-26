NFL Quarterback Rankings: Lamar Jackson Is Making the MVP Race Interesting
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
NFL quarterback rankings, Week 17: Sam Darnold keeps climbing for Vikings
The final verdicts are soon to be in. The NFL’s penultimate week is underway, with postseason spots, playoff seeding and individual accolades on the line.
On the latter, it feels like the MVP race has been over for some time, fair or not. Josh Allen has separated himself from the field as he’s led the Buffalo Bills to another AFC East title and the place of top-tier contender going into January.
But where do the quarterbacks all rank? Is Allen atop the list, given that he’s all but guaranteed to win MVP honors? We’ll break it all down, starting with a brief explainer.
- This isn’t a power ranking based on this season alone. The further we get, the more it matters, but think of it this way … based on historical play and current output, who would I want as my favorite team’s starting quarterback?
- This isn’t just about passing yards, touchdowns and interceptions. Those factor in, but we’re also looking at more advanced analytics. Let’s get the full picture.
- I am ranking all 32 quarterbacks every month, sticking to the ones who started the most recent week.
- While I’m writing about all 32 quarterbacks, there will be a special focus on eight who deserve extra attention. Those players are bolded.
For the last rankings, after Week 15, click here. All analytics in the articles are courtesy of RBSDM. The stats and rankings are reflective of games through Week 16, with minor updates where appropriate for the players who played Wednesday.
32. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns
LR: Not ranked
In the spirit of Christmas, let’s say Thompson-Robinson isn’t the future in Cleveland. After watching Deshaun Watson get injured and Jameis Winston constantly turn the ball over, Thompson-Robinson got the nod and has thrown zero touchdowns with five interceptions while posting a QBR of 18.0.
31. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
LR: 31
Rattler is trying to show his worth as a rookie while Derek Carr is on the shelf, and things haven’t gone smoothly. The former South Carolina standout has played in five games and completed 56.0% of his passes for 5.7 yards per attempt. Right now, the question is whether Rattler or Jake Haener will be the backup to Derek Carr in 2025.
30. Drew Lock, New York Giants
LR: 32
Lock hasn’t solved the Giants’ issue at quarterback by any means. In six appearances, Lock has thrown four interceptions, three of which have been returned for touchdowns. Additionally, New York has yet to win under his hand, posting an 0–3 mark in his starts. It’s tough to see another year for Lock with Big Blue in any capacity.
29. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars
LR: 30
It feels like ages ago that Jones was one of the more intriguing young quarterbacks in football. In 2021, Jones came into the league as a first-round pick to the New England Patriots and threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns, helping Bill Belichick’s squad reach the postseason.
Fast-forward three years and Jones is a backup for a Jaguars team that is 3–12 and potentially about to turn over the organization. This year, Jones ranks 34th in EPA per play (-0.055) among quarterbacks with at least 150 plays. Overall, he’s thrown for only five touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight games.
28. Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders
LR: Not ranked
O’Connell might be a decent backup throughout his career, but it’s hard to see much more of a ceiling for the second-year man from Purdue. In two seasons with the Raiders, O’Connell has tossed a respectable 16 touchdowns against 10 picks, but there’s not much pizzazz to his game. This offseason, Las Vegas will likely revamp the position.
27. Mason Rudolph, Tennessee Titans
LR: Not ranked
Rudolph is a quality relief option but again, he’s not much more. He has good experience with 17 NFL starts along with a playoff game to his credit, but he’s limited in arm talent. However, should the Titans find a young quarterback in the draft to be their future, Tennessee could do worse than having Rudolph serve as a tutor.
26. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys
LR: 29
Rush has developed nicely as a caddy to Dak Prescott. He also led one of the league’s bigger upsets this season with the Cowboys knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, as Rush threw for 292 yards and a touchdown in the 26–24 win.
For his career, Rush is 9–4 as a starter with 19 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Considering Prescott has missed 23 games (with two more to come) over the past five seasons, Rush’s presence is meaningful for a Dallas team hoping to get back into the playoff picture next season.
25. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
LR: 24
The stats don’t show a banner year, but Young and the Panthers should be very encouraged by his recent play. Since being thrust back into the starting lineup in Week 8, Young ranks 20th in EPA per play and 26th in success rate among quarterbacks with at least 100 plays. Those aren’t superstar figures, but considering his youth and the talent around him, they aren’t disastrous, either.
24. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
LR: 25
Much of the offseason conversation in Indianapolis will be dominated by what to do with Richardson. The No. 4 pick only two years ago, Richardson hasn’t developed like general manager Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen were hoping.
Limited by injuries in both seasons, Richardson has started just 15 games and has thrown for 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 50.6% of his passes. That number includes a ghastly 47.7% this season. Additionally, Richardson ranks 39th in success rate, between Mac Jones and Drew Lock.
23. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
LR: Not ranked
Penix made his first NFL start Sunday against the Giants, and looked the part in a small sample size. The rookie threw for 202 yards and an interception on 7.5 yards per attempt, and the turnover happened on a good pass which was dropped by Kyle Pitts. If Penix plays like that consistently, the Falcons will have a chance to hold onto the NFC South lead.
22. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
LR: 23
Williams has endured a very average rookie year with the Bears. He ranks 16th with 3,271 passing yards, is tied for 13th with 19 touchdown passes and sits a pedestrian 26th with a QBR of 47.7. Considering the myriad disasters Williams has been saddled with in Chicago, those are passable marks.
21. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
LR: 21
Nix is providing a good debate. Is he a product of Sean Payton’s offense and guidance, or is he thriving on a surprising Broncos team because he was undervalued coming into the draft? Right now, Nix ranks 24th in adjusted EPA per play and 29th in completion percentage over expectation (CPOE), yet he’s thrown for 3,235 yards, ranking 18th in the league. The Oregon product isn’t driving Denver’s playoff hopes, but he’s also not merely a passenger.
20. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
LR: 22
It’s impossible to look at Maye’s box scores and understand his level of play. The Patriots might have the AFC’s worst roster this side of the Raiders, and yet Maye has consistently helped keep them competitive in games with off-platform throws, surprising mobility and the ability to improvise with lesser weapons.
All told, Maye has thrown for just 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, yet his QBR of 60.0 ranks 14th in the league behind Tua Tagovailoa and ahead of Sam Darnold. Maye is also 16th in success rate for quarterbacks with at least 250 plays this season. He’s a potential star in the making.
19. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
LR: 19
Rodgers has played better of late, but it’s not enough to remove the blight that is this season for both him and the Jets. Overall, the 41-year-old is 23rd in QBR at 52.2 while ranking a middling 17th in EPA per play and 32nd in CPOE. The looming question is whether the new regime in Florham Park will want Rodgers back or decide to move on.
18. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
LR: 16
Murray has been fine this season, but not much more. He’s 16th with 3,288 passing yards while tossing 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Of course, Murray adds value with his legs, rushing for 518 yards and five scores, but is that enough to consider him a top-tier signal-caller? Probably not, but he’s adequate.
17. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
LR: 18
Smith is a perfect microcosm for the Seahawks. He’s had some terrific moments. He’s had some rough times. He’s third in passing yards with 3,937, but also has thrown 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. Analytically, Smith is fittingly 17th in success rate. It’s been a mediocre year for both team and player.
16. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
LR: 17
Wilson controversially took over the starting job after Justin Fields led the Steelers to a 4–2 start. Since then, the potential future Hall of Famer has thrown for 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions (including one against the Chiefs on Christmas) while throwing for 7.7 yards per attempt.
Going into the playoffs, Pittsburgh has a well-known, quality defense. The Steelers also have an elite coach in Mike Tomlin and a terrific receiver in George Pickens. If Wilson can play his best ball, Pittsburgh is a dark horse, and he could add to what has become a twisted legacy.
15. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
LR: 11
Without an elite supporting cast, Purdy has still been good, but not the MVP contender he was a year ago. The third-year talent is eighth in adjusted EPA per play at 0.189 and 10th with a 50.3% success rate, while throwing for 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Going into the winter, San Francisco has to decide whether to extend Purdy or play out the last year of his rookie deal.
14. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
LR: 14
Hurts hasn’t had a heavy lift this season. Nobody has had a more effective running game around them than he has with Saquon Barkley threatening for 2,000 yards, while DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown are elite weapons on the outside. That said, Hurts has accounted for 3,533 yards and 32 touchdowns, including 14 on the ground with help from the Tush Push. Solid season, but not spectacular.
13. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
LR: 8
The drop in ranking isn’t as much about Stroud as it is about the situation, combined with Stroud struggling a bit to overcome his plight. Houston was supposed to be a Super Bowl contender and instead is 9–7 after a Christmas Day blowout loss. Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs are both out for the year, while the offensive line allowed the fifth-most sacks in football through Week 16, with 48.
As for Stroud specifically, he finished Week 15 ranked 25th in EPA per play, and 29th in both CPOE and success rate. From Week 6 on, those figures plummet to 29th, 33rd and 32nd, respectively. It’s been a slog for Houston, which needs Stroud to be Superman while being saddled with more problems by the day.
12. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
LR: 13
Tagovailoa’s career appeared to be in jeopardy after he sustained another concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. However, Tagovailoa has still managed to post excellent numbers in 2024, with a league-best 72.9% completion rate while ranking seventh in EPA per play at 0.200. If he’s healthy, Tagovailoa has proven to clearly be an above-average starter.
11. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
LR: 15
Darnold is the best story in football. After being understandably cast aside by the Jets, Panthers and 49ers, Darnold is thriving under coach Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota. The 27-year-old has thrown for 3,776 yards and 32 touchdowns, checking in seventh and fifth in those respective categories. Come the offseason, Darnold will be in line for a life-changing contract.
10. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
LR: 12
Despite dealing with a painful mid-season rib injury, Daniels has put up fantastic numbers. The rookie and former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 3,303 yards, run for 737 yards, totaled 28 touchdowns and led Washington to 10 wins and the precipice of a playoff berth. He should win Offensive Rookie of the Year in the coming weeks.
9. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LR: 9
Mayfield has earned every penny of his three-year, $100 million deal thus far. Despite being without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for major chunks of the season, the Buccaneers are 8–7 and in the playoff hunt with Mayfield throwing for 3,920 yards, ranking fourth in football. He also sits ninth in EPA per play and seventh in success rate.
8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
LR: 10
Love seems to be peaking at the right time. He hasn’t thrown an interception over the past five weeks, while totaling eight touchdown passes. Love has also won five of the Packers’ past six contests, helping them clinch a playoff berth. If Love can continue eschewing turnovers, Green Bay could make another significant playoff run.
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
LR: 7
Herbert’s career could see its trajectory change over the coming weeks. Likely playoff bound, the Chargers are looking for their first postseason win with Herbert at the helm, after blowing a 27–0 lead in his only postseason appearance.
This year, Herbert could be headed for career-lows in passing yards and touchdown passes per game, along with success rate, completion percentage and QBR. Still, because of the stripped-down supporting cast, there’s an argument Herbert is playing some of his best ball on a unit designed to run the ball, play efficiently and then have Herbert make a few big plays.
6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
LR: 6
Goff is leading the league’s top offense, showcasing all the talent on display in Detroit. As for Goff specifically, he’s second in completion rate at 71.4%, fourth with 33 touchdown passes and second at 8.7 yards per attempt. If the Lions are going to overcome their injury-ravaged defense in the playoffs, it’ll be because Goff continues to step up.
5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
LR: 5
Stafford has the Rams rolling, after starting 1–4 as Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were both sidelined with injuries. Los Angeles is 8–2 since then, with Stafford throwing for multiple touchdowns six times in that stretch. With the postseason approaching, Stafford’s unique arm talent, excellent weaponry and playoff experience could be a deadly combination for opponents.
4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
LR: 4
With the Chiefs having nothing to play for in Week 18, Mahomes’s season could be finished with the worst numbers of his career. And still, he entered Week 17 in the top 10 of passing yardage, passing touchdowns and QBR despite an offense without a skill player approaching 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
In recent weeks, though, Mahomes is playing excellent football. He hasn’t thrown an interception in six weeks (including Wednesday’s win) while being sacked 14 times and increasingly working in rookie Xavier Worthy, who has 35 receptions and 331 yards over that span. It’s not an All-Pro campaign from Mahomes, but he and his offense are showing signs of taking off for the postseason.
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
LR: 2
Allen doesn’t have the raw numbers of Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow, but he’s close and getting it done with a completely revamped supporting cast. Allen has amassed 37 touchdowns while cutting his interceptions down drastically, having just six this season. His Bills are also 12–3 despite a shoddy defense and an offense without one All-Pro caliber weapon.
2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
LR: 3
Jackson has won a pair of MVP awards, and this might be his best campaign yet. He has 43 total touchdowns, including 39 through the air, while only posting four interceptions (those numbers including Christmas Day). Jackson also entered Week 17 ranking third in EPA per play and fourth in success rate while topping the chart in EPA + CPOE composite. There’s a strong argument for Jackson as the MVP … again.
1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
LR: 1
Burrow might not see the postseason from anywhere but his couch, yet he’s been the best quarterback in football. The Bengals have struggled mightily on defense all year, with Cincinnati losing four games when the offense has scored at least 30 points. Burrow is leading the NFL in passing yards (4,229) and touchdowns (39) despite sitting on a 7–8 record.