'NFL RedZone' Fans Furious Over One Brutal Change to How Games Are Being Shown
Big changes came to NFL RedZone this season in the form of advertisements being shown alongside the games. Fans were not pleased when those ads were played in Week 1. Now the popular program has introduced yet another change for Week 2 and fans are yet again unhappy.
Fans tuning into RedZone in Week 2 were greeted with a pretty jarring change to how the screen is laid out. There is now a red border on each side of the screen with bars that are several inches wide. Previously whatever football game was playing would take up the entirety of the screen, which made for a quality viewing experience.
Here's how that looks:
The new red bars are a brutal pivot from that viewing experience and appear to serve no purpose other than to squeeze the football game being played into a smaller space. Fans were furious about it.
Another day of criticism from football fans for NFL RedZone.