NFL Reissues Fine to Joe Mixon, Now For His Actual Comments
After the NFL hit the Houston Texans' Joe Mixon with a fine for comments it attributed to him incorrectly, the league then issued the running back another fine for what he actually said, per his agent Peter Schaffer.
The league fined Mixon $25,000 on Wednesday for writing the following on social media during Kansas City's win over the Texans in a divisional round playoff game: "Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs. These officials are [trash] & [biased]."
Only Mixon did not write that; former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh did.
The running back was quick to push back on the mistake, but turns out the NFL was just as swift; later that same day, it hit Mixon with another $25,000 fine, this time for comments he did make when asked about the officiating after that playoff game.
“Everybody knows how it is playing up here,” Mixon told reporters immediately following the contest. “You can never leave it into the refs’ hands. The whole world sees, man, what it is, bro. But it is what it is.”
So Mixon now has two $25,000 fines—one for comments he did make and one for comments he didn't—and his agent is operating as though his client is expected to pay both, according to The Athletic.
“They didn’t say in this [second] letter, we hereby rescind the original letter. They just said, here’s another letter. So now we have two letters, two fines, for two different quotes," Schaffer said. "One he didn’t say. One he doesn’t publicly criticize the officiating [by] the game officials. He’s criticizing his own players,” Schaffer said.
"I will defend Joe’s rights and then we’ll take all legal recourse after,” he added.