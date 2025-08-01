NFL Reporter Has Good News and Bad News for Cowboys Fans on Micah Parsons Standoff
Micah Parsons's long-term future has been one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason, filling a tremendous amount of television airtime. The defensive standout may or may not play his football in Dallas for the years to come, and we could have some clarity on that anytime the two sides can come to an agreement on an extension. But until that happens, or it becomes clear that the organization is going to allow him to shop his services elsewhere, there will be something to talk about.
Of all the conversations that have happened on this topic, the one on Get Up on Friday may be the one that saved everyone a bunch of time. NFL reporter Dan Graziano offered up what feels like a likely scenario, and might prove all of this handwringing over the back-and-forth between the two parties sort of extraneous.
"I believe Micah Parsons will be a Cowboy for a long time," he said. "I don't know for a fact that this contract gets done before opening week of this season."
So that's good news and bad news for Cowboys fans. Graziano characterized the situation as having some ruffled feathers on both sides. But Parsons is an immense talent and just because the season is going on doesn't mean they can't put together an agreed-upon plan for the future.
Deep breaths.