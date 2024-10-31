NFL Rookie Watch: Keon Coleman Continues to Break Through in Buffalo
The second edition of our monthly 2024 NFL rookie watch has arrived.
Last time around, we had a slew of receivers, one quarterback and a couple of others filling in the gaps. This time? Two signal-callers found their way onto the top-10 list, while receivers continue to dominate the conversation.
This season has been different from others in the recent past, with no first-year running back making huge waves. Tyrone Tracy Jr. of the New York Giants narrowly missed the list below, but nobody else was close. The same is true on defense, where only one defender cracked the countdown.
But we start with the Los Angeles Chargers, who look to have nailed the draft with their first two choices.
10. Joe Alt, OT, Los Angeles Chargers
Previous rank: 3
Alt was forced to miss a game due to a sprained MCL, but that’s been the only blight on an otherwise tremendous rookie season. Los Angeles has struggled to protect and run the ball this season, but that’s largely been because of a leaky interior. Alt has held his own throughout against good competition including Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt. With a grade of 76.2, Alt ranks 17th out of 122 tackles on Pro Football Focus.
9. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Previous rank: 9
Staying with the Chargers, McConkey looks like a terrific second-round choice. The Georgia product leads the team in all major receiving categories with 30 receptions, 376 yards and four touchdowns, including his first 100-yard game last week against the New Orleans Saints. At 4–3, the Chargers are currently holding one of the AFC’s three wild card spots, and McConkey has been a huge reason why.
8. Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills
Previous rank: Not ranked
After a bit of a slow start, Coleman is really coming on. A big-bodied receiver at 6'4" and 215 pounds, Coleman has also been utilized as a deep threat. With 396 yards and three scores on 21 receptions, he’s proving to be an important part of Buffalo’s attack, alongside slot receiver Khalil Shakir and newcomer Amari Cooper. In Week 7, Coleman had 125 receiving yards, leading all wideouts that weekend.
7. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
Previous rank: Not ranked
Williams has struggled against the better teams, as evidenced by his 10-of-24 showing against the Washington Commanders. However, his overall game is improving, as Williams has now thrown for 1,448 yards and nine touchdowns against five interceptions through seven games. All told, he ranks 23rd in EPA and 21st in success rate. Let’s see if those numbers improve with more experience.
6. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals
Previous rank: 4
Harrison was touted as a generational talent coming out of Ohio State. While he hasn’t quite lived up to that astronomical hype, he’s still been quite good. Harrison is second on the Cardinals in receiving yards (411) and third in receptions (26), while helping Arizona to a 4–4 record and first place in the NFC West. He’s also coming off a 111-yard effort to aid the Cardinals in besting the Miami Dolphins last weekend.
5. Jared Verse, Edge, Los Angeles Rams
Previous rank: Not ranked
Verse only has 2.5 sacks, but he’s playing like a Pro Bowler. He ranks sixth in the NFL with 21 pressures according to Pro Football Reference, consistently getting into the backfield. Los Angeles has a terrific, young defensive front and Verse is the centerpiece of the unit. He’s also tied for fourth with nine quarterback knockdowns, showcasing why the Rams made him their first-round choice.
4. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Previous rank: 5
Nobody is talking about Thomas because the Jaguars are in a small media market, never on prime time and sitting third in the AFC South at 2–6. That said, Thomas has been brilliant out of LSU, amassing 33 receptions for 573 yards and five touchdowns. Thomas ranks sixth across the league in receiving yardage and eighth in yards per catch (17.4) among players with at least 15 receptions.
3. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Previous rank: 6
Not much has gone right for the Raiders this season, but Bowers looks like a superstar in the making. The No. 13 pick has 52 catches for 535 yards, easily both league highs for tight ends. While Bowers is still waiting on his first 100-yard game, he’s eclipsed 90 yards three times, despite being stuck with a poor quarterback situation.
2. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
Previous rank: 2
Staying on theme with some of the other pass catchers listed, Nabers is being overlooked nationally because he plays with a bad quarterback on a lousy team. Still, even though he missed two games with a concussion, Nabers has 46 receptions for 498 yards and three scores, easily the most productive weapon on New York’s offense.
1. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
Previous rank: 1
Right now, Daniels isn’t just the runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite. He’s also an MVP candidate headlining one of the best stories football has to offer. Daniels is coming off his 52-yard, game-winning Hail Mary against the Bears, but his entire season has been a storybook. Daniels is second in EPA and sixth in success rate while scoring 11 touchdowns with just two turnovers.