NFL Scouts Worried About Mina Kimes's Awareness After Hilarious 'NFL Live' Incident
ESPN's NFL Live on Monday was about to dive into the serious topic of Zay Flowers's availability for the Baltimore Ravens playoff matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers when Mina Kimes accidentally shifted the vibe with a bit of physical comedy her co-workers will not soon let her live down.
With Laura Rutledge teeing up the question to Adam Schefter, who was on remote, Kimes took the opportunity to get up and relocate. Which would have been fine if the camera she had to pass for that trip was not in a direct line with a very much on-camera Rutledge. But it was. It very much was.
Kimes can take solace in the fact that the rest of the NFL Live crew found this to be one of the more objectively hilarious things they'd ever witnessed in their life. And that she's now been the subject of a real-life scouting report from Adam Schefter—even if it's less than flattering.
Flowers, by the way, is day-to-day as coach John Harbaugh told the media on Monday.
Some people may be surprised that a blocking mistake like this could happen but honestly it's a surprise it doesn't happen with more frequency. There are so many cameras and a lot of the studio offerings get the personalities up out of their seats to explore the space so there's a lot of moving parts.
But to be clear, Kimes slinking back to her chair like Homer Simpson back into the bushes is objectively funny.