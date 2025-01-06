SI

Ravens Receive Positive Update on WR Zay Flowers's Injury Ahead of Wild-Card Matchup

Flowers left Saturday's game vs. the Browns in the second quarter with an apparent knee injury.

Madison Williams

Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers runs with the ball.
Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers runs with the ball. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens top receiver Zay Flowers left in the second quarter of Saturday's 35–10 win over the Cleveland Browns with an apparent knee injury. This understandably worried his teammates and Ravens fans as Baltimore prepares to play in the wild-card round on Saturday vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach John Harbaugh provided a positive injury update for Flowers on Monday morning. It's unclear what his status will be for the wild-card matchup, but it sounds like there's still a chance he could compete.

"It's not a season-ending injury," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be day-to-day and try to do everything he can do to get back as soon as he can. We'll see where that takes us."

This was definitely news Ravens fans wanted to hear. Flowers led the Ravens with 1,059 receiving yards on 74 catches this season. He also had four touchdowns.

If Flowers doesn't play, receiver Rashod Bateman (756 yards) and tight end Mark Andrews (673 yards) will likely step up more in his absence.

The Ravens beat the Steelers just recently on Dec. 21 after losing their first matchup in November.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

