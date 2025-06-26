NFL Suspends Justin Tucker 10 Weeks for Conduct Policy Violation
Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been suspended for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 NFL season for violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, the league announced on Thursday.
"Free agent Justin Tucker is suspended without pay for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 regular season for violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy," the league announced in a statement. "Tucker's suspension will take effect on roster cutdown day, August 26, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, November 11. As with any free agent, Tucker may serve his suspension while not being under contract with a club. Tucker remains free to try out and sign with a club; if he is signed during the offseason, he may attend training camp and participate in preseason."
Tucker is facing sexual harassment allegations from 16 massage therapists from eight different spas and wellness centers around the Baltimore area. An investigation by The Baltimore Banner that was initially released in January revealed accounts from six different massage therapists who described "troubling" experiences with Tucker as a client from 2012 to '16. Ten additional massage therapists went on to share similar alleged accounts after the report came out.
The 35-year-old was released by Baltimore early last month.
"We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision," said Tucker's representative Rob Roche in a statement. "Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend."
Tucker spent his first 13 NFL seasons with the Ravens and turned in one of the best kicking careers in league history. Tucker, a five-time first team All-Pro, had the worst season of his career in 2024, making a career-low 73.3% of his field-goal attempts.