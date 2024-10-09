NFL TV Coverage Map Week 6: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts
Week 6 of the NFL season is here. There are many fun and interesting storylines that dominate the league as we approach the one-third mark of the season. This week's slate of matchups will give us plenty more to talk about, too.
Here's what the coverage maps look like for Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.
What is the NFL Week 6 Coverage Map?
For those who are newer fans, the coverage map shows exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during prime time or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows all that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.
CBS Single Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.
FOX Early Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
FOX Late Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Key NFL Matchups in Week 6
The Detroit Lions' rematch with the Dallas Cowboys is far and away the best, and arguably most important, game on Sunday's slate. Last year's contest between the two ended with a controversial penalty that took a game-winning two-point conversion away from the Lions. There will be a certain revenge game aspect through that lens for Detroit, but overall the 2024 Lions are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The Cowboys are hopefuls and a clash with one of the NFC Championship Game participants from last year wil serve as an excellent measuring stick.
Elsewhere around the league, in an unexpected development, it seems the Washington Commanders-Baltimore Ravens duel will be must-watch television. Jayden Daniels has delivered on all expectations and more as the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft, leading the Commanders to a 4-1 start and enjoying honest-to-goodness MVP buzz. He'll be taking on the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, and a Ravens team that has proven to be tremendously entertaining.
Up in New England, the future is now. Drake Maye, selected after Daniels in April's draft, will make the first start of his NFL career for the Patriots against the visiting Houston Texans. It probably won't be a terribly competitive game. The Texans are contenders and boast one of the most dangerous pass rushes in the league. New England has given up the third-most sacks in the NFL thus far and Maye got plastered the only other time he's seen the field in the regular season. But it will be interesting to see what he can do.
A lot of fun stuff coming up in Week 6.