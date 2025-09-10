SI

NFL Week 1 Players of the Week: J.J. McCarthy, Josh Allen's Comebacks Prove Paramount

Quarterbacks and linebackers led the charge across the league this weekend.

Mike Kadlick

Josh Allen is the AFC's Player of the Week.
Josh Allen is the AFC's Player of the Week. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The first week of the 2025 season came and went across the NFL past weekend, giving both fans and media alike plenty to discuss, read into, and overreact about.

From a spit that resulted in suspension, two incredible comebacks in primetime, a handful of new scorebugs, and 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers playing like he's 21, we're officially off and running in the latest campaign of America's new pastime.

As the greatest NFL coach of all time once said: "players win games", and with that, the NFL has named their AFC and NFC offensive, defensive, and special teams Players of the Week for Week 1. Here's a look at who received the honors:

Week 1 AFC Players of the Week

Offense: QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen
Josh Allen led the charge in the Bills' comeback win on Sunday night. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stats: 33-for-46 (72%), 394 yards, 2 TD, 30 rushing yards, 2 TD

Defense: LB Foye Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars

Foye Oluokun.
Foye Oluokun put together an outstanding performance in his Jaguars debut. / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stats: 10 tackles, 1 pass deflection

Special Teams: K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Boswell
Boswell scored 10 points for the Steelers on Sunday. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stats: 2/2 FG, Long 60, 4/4 XP

Week 1 NFC Players of the Week

Offense: QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy put the Vikings on his back in the fourth quarter on Monday night. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Stats: 13/20 (65%), 143 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 25 rushing yards, 1 TD

Defense: LB Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams

Nate Landman
Nate Landman forced a fumble that sealed the win for the Rams this weekend. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Stats: 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble

Special Teams: KR Kam Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kam Johnson.
Kam Johnson's 54-yard kick return on Sunday set the Buccaneers up for a touchdown. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Stats: 1 kick return, 54 yards

