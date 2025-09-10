NFL Week 1 Players of the Week: J.J. McCarthy, Josh Allen's Comebacks Prove Paramount
The first week of the 2025 season came and went across the NFL past weekend, giving both fans and media alike plenty to discuss, read into, and overreact about.
From a spit that resulted in suspension, two incredible comebacks in primetime, a handful of new scorebugs, and 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers playing like he's 21, we're officially off and running in the latest campaign of America's new pastime.
As the greatest NFL coach of all time once said: "players win games", and with that, the NFL has named their AFC and NFC offensive, defensive, and special teams Players of the Week for Week 1. Here's a look at who received the honors:
Week 1 AFC Players of the Week
Offense: QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Stats: 33-for-46 (72%), 394 yards, 2 TD, 30 rushing yards, 2 TD
Defense: LB Foye Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars
Stats: 10 tackles, 1 pass deflection
Special Teams: K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Stats: 2/2 FG, Long 60, 4/4 XP
Week 1 NFC Players of the Week
Offense: QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
Stats: 13/20 (65%), 143 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 25 rushing yards, 1 TD
Defense: LB Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams
Stats: 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Special Teams: KR Kam Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stats: 1 kick return, 54 yards