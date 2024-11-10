NFL Week 10 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team
Over in Germany, the New York Giants (2–8) and Carolina Panthers (3–7) set the sport of football back 100 years, with the Panthers winning an offensively challenged contest in overtime.
However, the 1 p.m. slate is solid. The Pittsburgh Steelers (6–2) come off their bye week to face Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (7–2) in the marquee matchup of the afternoon. Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs (8–0) look to remain unbeaten against the Denver Broncos (5–4), who are hoping to rebound from a 41–10 drubbing a week ago.
In the late window, Aaron Rodgers leads his New York Jets (3–6) into the desert for a tilt with the Arizona Cardinals (5–4), who are leading the NFC West by a half-game over the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
Finally, Sunday night gives us the Houston Texans (6–3) and Detroit Lions (7–1) at NRG Stadium to close out the day.
But we start in Germany, where the Giants and Panthers are attempting to entertain people.
SUNDAY
Panthers 20, Giants 17, OT
My take: The best news coming out of this game? Both teams are now headed for a bye week. Daniel Jones was atrocious, going 22-of-37 for 190 yards with two interceptions. Bryce Young also struggled, going for 126 yards on 5.0 yards per attempt. Going forward, Carolina needs to see if it can get more from Young, while the Giants must do the decent thing and play Drew Lock over Jones the rest of the way. In both cities, it’s all about the future.
Stock up: Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Chubba Hubbard showed up. The young runners combined for 256 yards and two touchdowns, proving to be the engines of their respective offenses. In lost seasons for both teams, those two are bright spots.
Stock down: It’s time to bench Jones. It’s over. It’s been over. The Giants were the only people who didn’t understand giving him an extension after the 2022 season was a mistake, and it’s proven out to be a major one. Through nine games this year, Jones has thrown eight touchdowns against seven interceptions.
Up Next: BYE; BYE
THURSDAY
Ravens 35, Bengals 34
My take: Another instant classic between Baltimore (7–3) and Cincinnati (4–6), and another brutal loss for the Bengals. Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson put on one of the best shows in recent prime-time history, combining to throw for 718 yards and eight touchdowns. Yet, it wasn’t enough for Burrow, as the Ravens overcame a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to sweep the season series from their AFC North rivals. The Bengals still have a chance to make the postseason but their defense must improve, as the unit ranks 26th in points per game against.
Stock up: Ja’Marr Chase sat out the entire summer and preseason in hopes of a new deal, didn’t get it, and now has been ripping up the league. After Thursday night’s 11-catch, 264-yard, three-touchdown performance, he leads the NFL with 981 receiving yards despite Tee Higgins being sidelined for a good chunk of the year. Chase is showing he deserves to be the highest-paid receiver in football.
Stock down: We mentioned the Bengals’ defense above, but let’s not overlook Baltimore’s defense. The Ravens entered Sunday allowing a league-worst 294.9 passing yards per game, which is more than five teams are giving up in total yards. If that doesn’t change, Jackson will need a superhuman postseason for any shot at the Super Bowl.
Up Next: Bengals at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET Nov. 17; Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 17