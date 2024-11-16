NFL Week 11 Watchability Index: Top 10 Games to Watch
This is the best week of the NFL regular season schedule we’ve had to date.
On Thursday night, we were treated to the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders squaring off with first place in the NFC East on the line. On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers meet for first place in the AFC North, and the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs clash in a game which could determined homefield throughout the AFC playoffs. Finally, on Sunday night, Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers get together at SoFi Stadium.
But which game is the best of the week? We break it all down, starting with the plucky New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams.
10. Los Angeles Rams (4–5) at New England Patriots (3–7)
Watchability score: 0.8
The Rams should win this one, but the Patriots are fighting. Against the Chicago Bears, they gave up only three points and sacked Caleb Williams nine times. It won’t be a cakewalk for Los Angeles.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (2–8) at Detroit Lions (8–1)
Watchability score: 1.2
This is only on the list because of the potential hilarity. The Jaguars look like a team ready to start hitting the links, while the Lions might have the best offense in the league. Does Jacksonville give up 74 points and break an NFL record? Let’s not be hasty and rule anything out.
8. Houston Texans (6–4) at Dallas Cowboys (3–6)
Watchability score: 1.9
The Texans aren’t the team many believed they were before the season with a leaky offensive line as the main culprit, but Houston should handle the quarterback-desperate Cowboys on Monday night. If it doesn’t, big problems are afoot.
7. New York Jets (3–7) at Indianapolis Colts (4–6)
Watchability score: 2.2
Who are the Colts going with at quarterback if Joe Flacco struggles early? Additionally, if the Jets fall behind early, do they completely cave in on themselves? The loser here is finished, but an Indianapolis victory gets them back into the playoff picture.
6. Atlanta Falcons (6–4) at Denver Broncos (5–5)
Watchability score: 4.8
Both teams are coming off crushing defeats. The Broncos had the Chiefs beaten only to have a game-winning 35-yard field goal blocked on the final play. Atlanta also had a terrible special teams day in New Orleans, falling to the New Orleans Saints. Both teams need a victory for their respective playoff hopes.
5. Seattle Seahawks (4–5) at San Francisco 49ers (5–4)
Watchability score: 5.1
The Seahawks have lost five of their past six games, but they’re coming off the bye week with renewed purpose. If Seattle can beat the Niners, it suddenly looks like a playoff contender with a shot to win the NFC West. A loss, and Seattle is probably cooked while San Francisco is suddenly rolling.
4. Green Bay Packers (6–3) at Chicago Bears (4–5)
Watchability score: 6.3
The Bears fired Shane Waldron on Tuesday and named Thomas Brown offensive coordinator, and they desperately need a win. After losing three consecutive games, including blowouts to the Arizona Cardinals and Patriots, this is it. Meanwhile, the Packers are coming off their bye and have to be stewing about their Week 9 loss to the Lions. Expect the league’s oldest rivalry to produce a good one on Sunday.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (4–6) at Los Angeles Chargers (6–3)
Watchability score: 7.2
This is a huge one for the AFC playoff picture. If the Bengals lose, they might need to run the table to be a wild-card team. If the Chargers lose, they could suddenly be looking at a precarious perch in the playoff race, with games remaining against the Ravens, Chiefs and Broncos.
2. Baltimore Ravens (7–3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7–2)
Watchability score: 8.7
Maybe the best divisional game of the year to date. The Ravens and Steelers are playing for the top spot in the AFC North. While both are obviously in great position to make the playoffs regardless of the outcome, the winner feels great about potentially hosting a playoff game or two come January.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (9–0) at Buffalo Bills (8–2)
Watchability score: 9.9
For the Bills, this is a must-win if they have any hopes of the top seed in the AFC. Buffalo can pull within a half-game and own the tiebreaker over Kansas City with a victory, while the Chiefs can get to 10–0 and be three up in the loss column with a tiebreaker if it wins. A huge swing in the AFC race is at stake.