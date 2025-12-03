SI

NFL Week 14 Coverage Map: Full Breakdown of CBS, Fox Broadcasts

Liam McKeone

The Steelers and Ravens will meet in a big game on Sunday.
The NFL season is nearly complete. With the arrival of Week 14 there are only a handful of games left to be played by each team. It’s sad, of course, to see the season begin to wind down. But the excitement of the upcoming playoffs does more than enough to compensate for all that. And this year in particular is shaping up to be a very exciting stretch run.

The top seeds in both conferences are far from decided. In the AFC, the Patriots and Broncos will be jousting for the first-round bye over their final games. In the NFC, the Bears, Rams, Seahawks and 49ers all have nine wins. Nearly every division is still tightly-contested, headlined by the NFC West; as seen above it features three serious contenders with almost identical records.

Every game is important from here on out. Which should make this Sunday an absolute blast. Let’s break down what the coverage map looks like for Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season.

What is an NFL coverage map?

Coverage maps show exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.

Each week, every non-primetime game (in other words, the games that aren't played on Thursday Night FootballSunday Night Football, or Monday Night Football) is broadcast on either CBS or Fox at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. This means fans everywhere will have at least two games shown on their screens every Sunday afternoon during the season.

Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.

Ergo, the coverage map shows that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Maps are all courtesy of 506sports.

NFL coverage map Week 14

CBS single game window

Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the key.

CBS coverage map key

COLOR

GAME

PBP

ANALYST

Red

Steelers @ Ravens

Jim Nantz

Tony Romo

Blue

Colts @ Jaguars

Ian Eagle

J.J. Watt

Green

Saints @ Buccaneers

Kevin Harlan

Trent Green

Orange

Dolphins @ Jets

Spero Dedes

Adam Archuleta

Yellow

Broncos @ Raiders (LATE)

Andrew Catalon

Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Fox early game window

Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Fox early game coverage map key

COLOR

GAME

PBP

ANALYST

Red

Bengals @ Bills

Joe Davis

Greg Olsen

Blue

Commanders @ Vikings

Adam Amin

Drew Brees

Green

Seahawks @ Falcons

Kevin Kugler

Daryl Johnston

Yellow

Titans @ Browns

Chris Myers

Mark Schlereth

Fox late game window

Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Fox late game coverage map key

COLOR

GAME

PBP

ANALYST

Red

Bears @ Packers

Kevin Burkhardt

Tom Brady

Blue

Rams @ Cardinals

Kenny Albert

Jonathan Vilma

Key NFL matchups in Week 14

Two massive divisional matchups take center stage for Week 14: the Steelers-Ravens and Bears-Packers games.

The Pittsburgh-Baltimore matchup will be very signficant in determining who will emerge from the AFC North. Both teams are 6–6 entering Sunday and have yet to play each other. The winner will not only earn a one-game lead for the division lead, they’ll also be one step closer towards winning a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Ravens are coming off a pretty disappointing Thanksgiving loss to the Bengals, while the Steelers looked rough in a loss to the Bills last Sunday. Both teams have a lot to prove and the talent to do so; this Sunday will show who’s willing to step up.

Up in Green Bay, Chicago is putting forth its best effort in years and has a serious shot at not only the NFC North crown but a top playoff seed as well. The Bears haven’t been unbeatable but are much improved from last year and coach Ben Johnson has the team playing really well right now. The Packers are coming off a huge Thanksgiving Day victory over the Lions and have plenty of momentum too. Both figure to be players in the NFC playoff picture regardless, but the division will be hotly-contested once more. Winning this game feels like a must for both teams entering Week 14.

It should be a blast. Enjoy the games!

