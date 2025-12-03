NFL Week 14 Coverage Map: Full Breakdown of CBS, Fox Broadcasts
The NFL season is nearly complete. With the arrival of Week 14 there are only a handful of games left to be played by each team. It’s sad, of course, to see the season begin to wind down. But the excitement of the upcoming playoffs does more than enough to compensate for all that. And this year in particular is shaping up to be a very exciting stretch run.
The top seeds in both conferences are far from decided. In the AFC, the Patriots and Broncos will be jousting for the first-round bye over their final games. In the NFC, the Bears, Rams, Seahawks and 49ers all have nine wins. Nearly every division is still tightly-contested, headlined by the NFC West; as seen above it features three serious contenders with almost identical records.
Every game is important from here on out. Which should make this Sunday an absolute blast. Let’s break down what the coverage map looks like for Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season.
What is an NFL coverage map?
Coverage maps show exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week, every non-primetime game (in other words, the games that aren't played on Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, or Monday Night Football) is broadcast on either CBS or Fox at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. This means fans everywhere will have at least two games shown on their screens every Sunday afternoon during the season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Maps are all courtesy of 506sports.
NFL coverage map Week 14
CBS single game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the key.
CBS coverage map key
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Steelers @ Ravens
Jim Nantz
Tony Romo
Blue
Colts @ Jaguars
Ian Eagle
J.J. Watt
Green
Saints @ Buccaneers
Kevin Harlan
Trent Green
Orange
Dolphins @ Jets
Spero Dedes
Adam Archuleta
Yellow
Broncos @ Raiders (LATE)
Andrew Catalon
Charles Davis, Jason McCourty
Fox early game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
Fox early game coverage map key
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Bengals @ Bills
Joe Davis
Greg Olsen
Blue
Commanders @ Vikings
Adam Amin
Drew Brees
Green
Seahawks @ Falcons
Kevin Kugler
Daryl Johnston
Yellow
Titans @ Browns
Chris Myers
Mark Schlereth
Fox late game window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on Fox that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Fox late game coverage map key
COLOR
GAME
PBP
ANALYST
Red
Bears @ Packers
Kevin Burkhardt
Tom Brady
Blue
Rams @ Cardinals
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
Key NFL matchups in Week 14
Two massive divisional matchups take center stage for Week 14: the Steelers-Ravens and Bears-Packers games.
The Pittsburgh-Baltimore matchup will be very signficant in determining who will emerge from the AFC North. Both teams are 6–6 entering Sunday and have yet to play each other. The winner will not only earn a one-game lead for the division lead, they’ll also be one step closer towards winning a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Ravens are coming off a pretty disappointing Thanksgiving loss to the Bengals, while the Steelers looked rough in a loss to the Bills last Sunday. Both teams have a lot to prove and the talent to do so; this Sunday will show who’s willing to step up.
Up in Green Bay, Chicago is putting forth its best effort in years and has a serious shot at not only the NFC North crown but a top playoff seed as well. The Bears haven’t been unbeatable but are much improved from last year and coach Ben Johnson has the team playing really well right now. The Packers are coming off a huge Thanksgiving Day victory over the Lions and have plenty of momentum too. Both figure to be players in the NFC playoff picture regardless, but the division will be hotly-contested once more. Winning this game feels like a must for both teams entering Week 14.
It should be a blast. Enjoy the games!