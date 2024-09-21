NFL Week 3 Watchability Index: Top 10 Games to Watch
We’re back with Week 3 of the Watchability Index.
Last week, the top game on our list was the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs, and that one came down to a 51-yard field goal on the final play. Let’s hope this week’s top-spot holder similarly features some drama.
With two games Monday night, the Sunday schedule is a bit lighter than normal with 10 games.
Let’s get into this week’s matchups, starting with a clash in the Pacific Northwest.
10. Miami Dolphins (1–1] at Seattle Seahawks (2–0)
Watchability score: 0.7
This game sneaking onto the list says something about the rest of the slate, but there is still some intrigue. The Seahawks are facing Skylar Thompson while Tua Tagovailoa recovers from his latest concussion. If Seattle can get to 3–0, it’ll gain another game on either the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams, who play each other at the same time.
9. Chicago Bears (1–1) at Indianapolis Colts (0–2)
Watchability score: 3.9
This matchup features two young quarterbacks with plenty to prove. For Anthony Richardson, the questions are abundant. Can he get his completion percentage over 50%? Can he play a consistent, methodical, structured game? As for Caleb Williams, can he get pass protection for more than 0.08 seconds? And, when there is pressure, can he feel it at all? This is a bigger game for the Colts, who come in winless.
8. San Francisco 49ers (1–1) at Los Angeles Rams (0–2)
Watchability score: 5.2
The 49ers and Rams are both beat up. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, John Johnson III, Jonah Jackson and others are out, leaving a skeleton crew on gameday. However, San Francisco still has a wealth of talent. Los Angeles, not so much. If the Rams pull the home upset, they will actually leapfrog the 49ers in the NFC West standings.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (0–2) at Buffalo Bills (2–0)
Watchability score: 5.4
This is a clash of two teams seemingly going in opposite directions. Buffalo looks like a top-tier contender behind Josh Allen. The Jaguars are now 1–7 over their past eight games, dating to last season. Trevor Lawrence got paid $275 million this offseason, so it’s time he starts playing like one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Jacksonville will need a tremendous effort from Lawrence to win on the road Monday night.
6. Los Angeles Chargers (2–0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2–0)
Watchability score: 5.8
Viewers might feel like they’ve been transported back in time to 1994 with this one. The Chargers and Steeelers have shown they plan to establish the run and play hard-nosed defense, led by edge rushers Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Expect a low-scoring, field goal-filled game coming down to the final seconds.
5. Kansas City Chiefs (2–0) at Atlanta Falcons (1–1)
Watchability score: 6.0
Sunday night promises to be interesting. The Chiefs have looked mortal early on. Even Patrick Mahomes has struggled, throwing three interceptions. Then there’s the Falcons, who were a Saquon Barkley drop away from being 0–2. Instead, Atlanta has a chance to win two consecutive prime-time games.
4. Detroit Lions (1–1) at Arizona Cardinals (1–1)
Watchability score: 6.1
If you’re a fan of offense, this is your game. The Cardinals have scored 69 points over their first two games, lighting up the Bills for 28 and the Rams for 41. Meanwhile, Detroit has talent at every skill position, including Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta. This could be a race to 35.
3. Houston Texans (2–0) at Minnesota Vikings (2–0)
Watchability score: 6.5
The Texans are undefeated, which isn’t surprising. The Vikings, on the other hand, is shocking. Minnesota banked a terrific win in Week 2, defeating the Niners, while Houston has yet to be truly tested. If the Vikings can shut down C.J. Stroud and a prolific Texans attack, it might be time to consider Minnesota an NFC team with staying power.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (1–1) at New Orleans Saints (2–0)
Watchability score: 7.1
Can the Eagles stop anybody? Can the Saints score 74 points and set a new NFL record? These questions are related. Philadelphia has been awful defensively, allowing a league-worst 6.9 yards per play. Meanwhile, New Orleans is averaging 45.5 points per game. Is this a classic case of course correction? Or do the trends continue?
1. Baltimore Ravens (0–2) at Dallas Cowboys (1–1)
Watchability score: 9.3
The Ravens have to win this game, while the Cowboys have to redeem themselves. Dallas is coming off a humiliating 44–19 loss to the Saints, while Baltimore is winless after a shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in a game it led by 10 points in the fourth quarter. If the Ravens lose, they’re 0–3 with games against the Bills and Bengals coming up. You won’t find a more desperate team this weekend.