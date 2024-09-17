Dolphins Place Tua Tagovailoa on IR After Latest Concussion
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, but it's been reported that the 26-year-old does not intend to walk away from football.
Following his latest injury scare, the Dolphins opted to place Tagovailoa on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss a minimum of four games, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. As such, Tagovailoa will be sidelined until at least Week 8 as the team aims to give him time to go through the league's concussion protocol and speak with neurologists.
Tagovailoa will be unavailable for Miami's upcoming matchups against the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins have a bye in Week 6, so Tagovailoa's earliest possible return would be against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 27.
On Monday, coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Tagovailoa, indicating the quarterback was at the facility and conversing with teammates. He refused to discuss the possibility of Tagovailoa retiring, saying that it wasn't his place to speak on the future of his player's career.
With Tagovailoa set to be sidelined for more than a month, backup Skylar Thompson figures to draw the start in Week 3 against the Seahawks. Miami also signed former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley to the practice squad.