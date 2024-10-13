NFL Week 6 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team
The day began in England and will end in New York. Between those games, there will be 11 others in Week 6, with perhaps the best coming from the Beltway.
In the early morning, the Chicago Bears easily handled the Jacksonville Jaguars (1–5) to keep pace in the NFC North, running their record to 4–2.
The 1 p.m. ET slate features a litany of intriguing games, but none more dynamic than the Washington Commanders (4–1) visiting the Baltimore Ravens (3–2). There, we will see the presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year in Jayden Daniels squaring off against two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
In the late window, the Detroit Lions (3–1) visit the Dallas Cowboys (3–2). Dallas is coming off an ugly win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and is a game back of the Commanders in the NFC East.
Finally, the Cincinnati Bengals (1–4) face a virtual must-win on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants (2–3).
Let’s get to the action, starting across the pond.
SUNDAY
Bears 35, Jaguars 16
My take: The Jaguars should do what no other team has ever done: fire their coach while overseas. Jacksonville was embarrassing in every phase, losing in lopsided fashion to an ascending Chicago team. Caleb Williams torched the Jacksonville secondary, throwing for 226 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another 56 yards. For the Bears, they take a three-game winning streak into their bye and it’s their first time two games over .500 since Week 8 of the 2020 season. For the Jaguars? Burn it to the ground.
Stock up: When talking about the league’s best tight ends, Cole Kmet doesn’t get a bunch of praise. He should. Kmet caught two touchdown passes in the first half, highlighting a day that included five receptions for 70 yards. Finally playing with a talented quarterback, Kmet is shining.
Stock down: Everyone involved in Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence has been brutal through six games after signing a five-year extension worth in the offseason worth $275 million. Doug Pederson seemingly has no answers and the defense can’t stop anybody, ranking toward the bottom almost every category, including 31st overall and 32nd against the pass entering Sunday’s matchup.
Up Next: Bye; Patriots at Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. ET Oct. 20
THURSDAY
49ers 36, Seahawks 24
My take: San Francisco (3–3) needed a win after collapsing against the Cardinals four days earlier, and it got the job done. The Niners ran up 483 total yards, with Brock Purdy throwing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Conversely, Seattle (3–3) has now lost two consecutive at home and falls to second place in the NFC West. The big issue was three turnovers, including a pair of Geno Smith interceptions. Next up? A trip to Atlanta before hosting the Bills and Rams before heading to San Francisco. A defining month is ahead.
Stock up: The Niners are a factory for running backs. After seeing Jordan Mason leave the game with an AC sprain in his shoulder, Isaac Guerendo stepped up and ran for 99 yards on 10 carries, including a 76-yarder to seal the deal. All told, San Francisco rushed for 228 yards and a touchdown.
Stock down: Seattle couldn’t do anything on the ground. The Seahawks ran for a paltry 2.6 yards per carry and 52 yards total. Considering Smith was having a rough night, Seattle needed to run but couldn’t.
Up Next: Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 20; Seahawks at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET Oct. 20