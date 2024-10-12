NFL Week 6 Watchability Index: Top 10 Games to Watch
Let’s say this at the top: This is not a banner week for the NFL schedule.
This truth is evidenced by Aidan O’Connell and Spencer Rattler being starting quarterbacks in the first two games on the list below. Maybe further evidence is that our top game features a team that just fired its coach.
Still, sometimes the weeks that appear so milquetoast on paper are the ones that develop into crazy weekends.
Let’s start in Las Vegas, where the Pittsburgh Steelers are attempting to snap a two-game skid while the Raiders are making a change under center.
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (3–2) at Las Vegas Raiders (2–3)
Watchability score: 0.1
This only makes the list because we’re committed to putting 10 games on here, and the Steelers and Raiders have a great historic rivalry. The current editions of both teams mean we’re probably getting about 18 combined points and an equal number of horrifying completions.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3–2) at New Orleans Saints (2–3)
Watchability score: 1.2
This was going to be much higher on the list before Derek Carr was announced to have an oblique injury sidelining him for multiple games. Now, it’ll be Jake Haener stepping into the fray, making his first NFL start. Maybe Haener will be a revelation. Or, more likely, he’s going to get blitzed into oblivion by Todd Bowles.
8. Cincinnati Bengals (1–4) at New York Giants (2–3)
Watchability score: 1.8
The Bengals are much better than their record, at least in theory, anyway. Cincinnati lost a game in which it hadn’t punted and another when Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes. Conversely, the Giants are somehow 2–2 in their last four games, including a road win at Seattle. Quietly, not terrible.
7. Los Angeles Chargers (2–2) at Denver Broncos (3–2)
Watchability score: 2.9
Somehow, this is for second place in the AFC West. The Chargers are coming off their bye week and should be healthier after getting beat up in Week 3. The Broncos are on a three-game winning streak despite getting almost nothing from their offense. If they win again, they’ll be only a game back of the Kansas City Chiefs.
6. Cleveland Browns (1–4) at Philadelphia Eagles (2–2)
Watchability score: 3.8
At this point, watching the Browns is basically a horror show. Deshaun Watson has been atrocious, ranking 29th in completion rate, 26th in passing yardage and 38th out of 38 qualifying passers in yards per attempt at 4.8. If Watson and the Browns are getting smoked again in Philadelphia, will he finally get benched?
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (1–4) at Chicago Bears (3–2)
Watchability score: 4.5
Jacksonville finally won a game. Chicago has won two straight, and Caleb Williams is coming off the first 300-yard game of his career. Now both squads will go across the pond to the Jaguars’ secondary home stadium for an international date. Will Jacksonville keep building momentum or can Williams show he’s growing?
4. Arizona Cardinals (2–3) at Green Bay Packers (3–2)
Watchability score: 5.3
The Cardinals looked finished against San Francisco before rallying from a double-digit deficit to beat the 49ers. Now they head to Lambeau Field in hopes of evening their record against a Packers team that has been uneven through five games. Expect plenty of points in this one.
3. Detroit Lions (3–1) at Dallas Cowboys (3–2)
Watchability score: 7.2
The Cowboys are still going to be without Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence on the edges, but Dallas is at home and has enough offensive weaponry to make this interesting. Detroit looks like the NFC’s best team through the first five weeks, making this an interesting litmus test for both the Lions and Cowboys.
2. Washington Commanders (4–1) at Baltimore Ravens (3–2)
Watchability score: 8.4
Who would have thought the Beltway Battle would be so exciting? Baltimore and Washington are both at the top of their respective divisions while fielding the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the game. Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels have both been spectacular this season, putting Jackson in the MVP conversation once again while Daniels is a heavy favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
1. Buffalo Bills (3–2) at New York Jets (2–3)
Watchability score: 8.8
How could this not top the list? Buffalo is trying to get off the schneid after losing two straight while the Jets, also losers of two straight, fired coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday. The desperation will be off the charts at MetLife Stadium in this battle for first place. The winner will feel reborn. The loser? Crushed.