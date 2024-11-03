NFL Week 9 Recap: Who’s Up, Who’s Down, What’s Next for Every Team
The early window featured plenty of blowouts, and the back-and-forth affair between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
In Orchard Park, the Bills and Dolphins couldn’t stop each other, with the deciding blow ultimately being a 61-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to give Buffalo (7–2) a 30–27 win over Miami (2–6).
Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Chargers (5–3) pounded the Cleveland Browns (2–7) while the Baltimore Ravens (6–3) made a statement in a 41–10 win over the outmatched Denver Broncos (5–4).
In the late window, the Green Bay Packers (6–2) host the Detroit Lions (6–1) at Lambeau Field in a battle for first place in the NFC North. Then, on Sunday Night Football, it’s the Minnesota Vikings (5–2) and Indianapolis Colts (4–4) at U.S. Bank Stadium, with both teams trying to get back in the win column.
SUNDAY
Ravens 41, Broncos 10
My take: Denver (5–4) feasted on a soft schedule for the first two months of the season, earning wins over the Panthers, Buccaneers, Jets, Raiders and Saints. Playing against Baltimore (6–3), the Broncos got an education. Lamar Jackson put up MVP numbers, going 16-of-19 for 280 yards and three touchdowns, torching one of the best defenses in the NFL. For the Ravens, the victory pulls them within a half game of the idle Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, while the Broncos fall four games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the loss column in the AFC West.
Stock up: Another game, another big day for Derrick Henry. Henry scored twice and rushed for 106 yards, keeping him on pace for a 2,000-yard rushing season. If Henry does it, he’d become the first player to repeat the feat.
Stock down: The Broncos entered Sunday ranked first in yards per play against (4.4) but got lit up by the trio of Jackson, Henry and receiver Zay Flowers for 7.3 yards per play. Now, Denver takes on the Chiefs at Arrowhead in another big test for a young team.
Up Next: Broncos at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 10; Bengals at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET Nov. 7
Commanders 27, Giants 22
My take: Washington (7–2) continues to march towards a largely unexpected playoff spot, earning a season sweep of New York (2–7). The Commanders remain in first place of the NFC East largely due to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who had 244 total yards and two touchdowns, while Daniel Jones threw for zero yards in the first half before finishing the afternoon with 174. With its best team in years, Washington ought to consider making a move before the trade deadline, whether it’s to bolster the defense or give Daniels another weapon on the outside.
Stock up: Dante Fowler Jr. deserves some praise. Entering Sunday with 4.5 sacks, Fowler snagged two more on Jones, helping him to the team lead. With Jonathan Allen out for the year, the Commanders need push up front. Fowler is providing it.
Stock down: It might be time to bench Jones for good. Yes, going to Drew Lock isn’t ideal, but nothing about the Giants is. Coach Brian Daboll might need to make the move to preserve some sanity in the locker room, while also giving the fans something to cling onto.
Up Next: Steelers at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 10; Giants at Panthers, 9:30 a.m. ET Nov. 10
Bills 30, Dolphins 27
My take: Buffalo (7–2) didn’t have an easy day against Miami (2–6), but the result worked out. The Bills scored on all but one of their offensive possessions after going three-and-out to start the game, save for an interception by Jalen Ramsey at the goal line. Josh Allen threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 6.0 yards per attempt, but made the big plays when needed to help Buffalo widen its lead in the AFC East. As for the Dolphins, it’s hard to make an argument they have any hope of making a playoff run.
Stock up: Oddly enough, it has to be a kicker who missed an extra point earlier in the game. Tyler Bass looked lost throughout most of the season but might have redeemed himself both to the city and even internally with a 61-yarder to win the game.
Stock down: Keon Coleman has enjoyed a fine rookie season, but he had a tough day Sunday. Coleman dropped a would-be touchdown, turning it into an interception. He also dropped a perfect pass on the final drive, but was bailed out on a helmet-to-helmet hit by former Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
Up Next: Dolphins at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET Nov. 11; Bills at Colts, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 10
Falcons 27, Cowboys 21
My take: With Dallas (3–5) losing both the game to Atlanta (6–3) and Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury, the Cowboys should sell over the next 48 hours. The Cowboys aren’t likely to accept their fate considering the ethos of Jerry Jones, but the reality is Dallas isn’t going anywhere in a division with both the Commanders and Eagles clearly superior. As for the Falcons, the NFC South is firmly in their control. If Atlanta can continue running up their late in the division, they’d be in line to host their first playoff game since 2016.
Stock up: Kirk Cousins couldn’t have been better. He completed 19-of-24 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers, despite losing receiver Drake London early to a hip injury. When Cousins plays well, Atlanta has a balanced attack that can cause problems for any scheme.
Stock down: The Dallas offense should be embarrassed. Even with Prescott leaving early, going 3-of-13 on third and 1-of-5 on fourth down is a disgrace. The unit also contributed to taking nine penalties, consistently putting themselves in bad positions.
Up Next: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 10; Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 10
Chargers 27, Browns 10
My take: Justin Herbert had a very slow statistical start to the season, but he’s coming on in recent weeks. Los Angeles (5–3) is now in second place of the AFC West, with Herbert throwing for at least 270 yards each of the past three games. While the Chargers allowed six sacks, they overcame those errors with a dominant defense performance alongside Herbert throwing downfield. Meanwhile, Cleveland (2–7) looked reborn with Jameis Winston last week, but the Browns were comatose once again, permitting six sacks while Winston threw three interceptions.
Stock up: Even in defeat, Myles Garrett showed why he’s the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Going against quality tackles in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, Garrett posted three sacks and five quarterback hits.
Stock down: It has to be Winston. After throwing for 334 yards in a shocking upset of the Ravens last week, he regressed to the form that made him a backup. The veteran threw a trio of interceptions, including one in the end zone to all but finish Cleveland’s hopes.
Up Next: Titans at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 10; BYE
Bengals 41, Raiders 24
My take: Cincinnati (4–5) did what it needed to do … finally. The Bengals won their first home game of the season in their fifth try, taking down a Las Vegas (2–7) team with no direction and a coach flailing for anything. Antonio Pierce benched Gardner Minshew II for the second time this year, plugging in Desmond Ridder. Apparently, Minshew was also playing defense, with that unit allowing Joe Burrow to complete 27-of-39 passes for 251 yards and five touchdowns. With Tuesday’s trade deadline looming, the Raiders should be open for business.
Stock up: Chase Brown stepped up in the absence of Zack Moss and produced. The second-year Bengals back ran for 120 yards while notching five catches for another 37 yards. It was a career day for the Illinois product.
Stock down: The Raiders aren’t good, but what is the plan from Pierce? Minshew was benched earlier this season for Aidan O’Connell. Then O’Connell got hurt, and Minshew was sat down two weeks later for Ridder. It’s the mark of a coach out of answers, only nine games into his first year on the job.
Up Next: BYE; Bengals at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET Nov. 7
Panthers 23, Saints 22
My take: It’s time for New Orleans (2–7) to get real about its situation. The Saints are in perpetual cap hell and are riding a seven-game losing streak. It’s time to take calls on anybody even remotely worth moving, including Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore. Losing to Carolina (2–7) should tell New Orleans everything it needs to know about the state of its franchise. For Carolina, the win is big for Bryce Young, who earned his second NFL victory. Young was solid, throwing for 171 yards on 6.6 yards per attempt with a touchdown and an interception.
Stock up: The Saints are having a forgettable season, but let’s not overlook Alvin Kamara, who totaled 215 yards on 35 touches, essentially providing all of the Saints’ offense. He’s been a one-man show far too often this year.
Stock down: Dennis Allen’s tenure in New Orleans. The Saints have been ravaged by injuries this season, but Allen has done nothing to help prop up the roster until guys returned. His career record of 26–53 suggests there’s no reason to believe he should be considered the future in New Orleans.
Up Next: Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 10; Giants at Panthers, 9:30 a.m. ET Nov. 10
Titans 20, Patriots 17, OT
My take: Tennessee (2–6) found a way to outlast New England (2–7) at home, with Tony Pollard and the defense getting the job done. Pollard ran for 128 yards while Mason Rudolph threw for 240 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Defensively, the Titans held the Patriots to 17 points, including sacking Drake Maye four times. Both of these teams should consider moving off veterans, though, before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
Stock up: It’s easy to think about the final play in which Maye threw a game-ending interception, but he has looked good in the early going. Maye threw for 206 yards and ran for another 95 in defeat, continuously keeping plays alive that should have been finished seconds prior.
Stock down: Ja’Lynn Polk was hyped as a potential top option for the Patriots, but he has only 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, including zero yards Sunday.
Up Next: Patriots at Bears, 1 p.m. ET Nov. 10; Titans at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET Nov. 10
THURSDAY
Jets 21, Texans 13
My take: New York (3–6) took two personal fouls on special teams to extend drives. It also fumbled inside the Texans’ 1-yard line in an absurd moment. And yet the Jets still won, giving themselves life while Houston (6–3) continued to struggle in alarming ways. The Texans surrendered eight sacks, with C.J. Stroud consistently under duress. Additionally, guard Kenyon Green is out for the year with a shoulder injury. There are real concerns for Houston, which entered the year with Super Bowl hopes.
Stock up: While the Texans have to fix plenty of their offense, there’s nothing wrong with Joe Mixon. The veteran back went for 106 yards and a touchdown on 4.4 yards per carry, giving Houston a way to attack even when the passing game falters.
Stock down: Houston’s offensive line. The Texans have allowed 31 sacks. Only the Browns have given up more. It’s a burgeoning issue that could end their season in January.
Up Next: Lions at Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET Nov. 10; Jets at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 10